Inside Mike and Zara Tindall's secret Cyprus honeymoon hotel

It has been twelve years since Mike Tindall married his royal bride Zara (née Phillips). The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in 2011, followed by a lavish wedding reception hosted at the late Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Following their fairytale nuptials, the athletic couple wasted no time in returning to their sporting commitments. Mike, a former England rugby player, postponed their honeymoon in favour of training, while Olympian equestrian Zara competed in the Gatcombe Park horse trials in the same week as her wedding.

WATCH: Mike and Zara Tindall share first kiss after royal wedding

The royals may have waited three months before escaping for their honeymoon, but the newlywed Tindalls did eventually jet set to Cyprus in search of secluded romance and sunnier climes once the sporting season died down.

© Getty Mike and Zara on their wedding day

In light of the couple's anniversary, we take a closer look inside their lavish honeymoon location at the illustrious Columbia Beach Resort...

Inside Mike and Zara Tindall's honeymoon hotel

Zara and her husband Mike made up for lost time by enjoying a luxury trip to the five-star Columbia Beach Resort near Limassol, three months after tying the knot.

© Getty Zara Phillips leaves Canongate Kirk after her wedding to Mike Tindall

Overlooking the secluded Pissouri Bay on the southern coast of Cyprus, Columbia Beach Resort is a five-star resort offering 169 luxurious suites. While it's not known exactly which suite the Tindalls opted for, it seems most likely the royal couple opted for the resort's Eagle's Nest suite - complete with a private plunge pool, secluded elegance and a plush king-size bed.

© Columbia Beach Resort Inside Columbia Beach Resort's private Eagle's Nest Suite

According to the hotel's website, the royals would have enjoyed access to an award-winning spa, two pools including an infinity pool, gourmet restaurants, and stunning views.

Back in 2011, the MailOnline reported that the couple enjoyed a low-key honeymoon while keeping to themselves amongst hotel guests. The royals spent most of their time sunbathing and reading, occasionally going to the beach bar.

© Instagram / @columbia_beach_resort Columbia Beach Resort offers unrivalled views

Columbia Beach Resort is well-versed in tailoring trips with romance in mind, with the hotel boasting one-of-a-kind wedding packages situated in dreamy venues with panoramic views of the sea.

© Getty A loved-up Mike and Zara at Wimbledon

Despite the promise of luxury, Mike and Zara's five-star honeymoon resort offers a relatively reasonable price tag. Current prices for the Eagle's Nest Executive Suite with Private Pool start from €559 per night.