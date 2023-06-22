Zara Tindall shows off rarely-seen diamond eternity ring stack in stunning photos

The daughter of Princess Anne has a beautiful wedding ring stack - but she doesn't always wear it

Zara Tindall has made a number of stylish outings at Royal Ascot this week, wearing her stunning day dresses and hats – but she also wowed with one of her lesser-known jewellery pieces.

The royal, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, usually wears her diamond engagement ring with her sparkling wedding band – but since day one of Ascot, she has added another similar band. It looks to be made in platinum with diamonds studded around the centre, in a similar setting to her wedding ring.

Zara has been known to wear other pieces of jewellery with her engagement ring in the past, though she does sometimes wear her chunky stack – she was also pictured wearing it at Ascot Ladies' Day in 2019.

It is not known when she added the ring to her collection, or if it was a sweet gift from husband Mike Tindall.

© Getty Images Zara showed off her two diamond bands either side of her engagement ring

However, we do know that the current wedding ring stack that Zara wears is not her original one – on her wedding day in 2011, she tied the knot with a simple platinum band nestled underneath her £140,000 engagement ring, which features a central solitaire diamond with a split-shank diamond-studded band.

Years later, she began wearing her current wedding band, which also features a central string of small diamonds.

© Getty Images Zara's original wedding ring was a simple platinum band

Zara has previously said that her love of jewellery began when her husband Mike proposed to her with her engagement ring.

She told Town & Country in 2017: "I didn’t appreciate jewellery until I got a bit older and started going to events... I never wore rings. My engagement ring was my first. Mike found it – I hinted what I liked, but he did it all himself."

© Getty Images Zara has worn different bands with her engagement ring over the years

It is said that Mike thoughtfully designed her ring with a low profile setting, to accommodate Zara's sporting career.

Zara and Mike married at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011 in front of senior members of the royal family, including Zara's late grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, mother Princess Anne and cousins Prince William and Prince Harry.

© Getty Images Zara usually wears a diamond-studded wedding band these days

Low-key royal Zara has since become something of a fashion star in her own right, with her regular appearances at racing events wearing everything from Australian designer Zimmermann to Diane Von Furstenberg.

For day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, Zara looked pretty in pastels in a stunning botanical print dress from another Australian brand, Leo Lin, and a sweet matching boater hat by Sarah Cant Millinery.

© Getty Images Zara has attended Royal Ascot this week with her family members

For Wednesday's look, it was a deep navy blue midi dress by Laura Green London, teamed with an emerald green headpiece by Juliette Millinery and metallic high street heels from Dune.

Zara also added royal-favourite Anya Hindmarch clutch bags to her outfits on both occasions, wearing Princess Diana's famous 'Maud' clutch on Tuesday, and the 'Neeson' tassel bag on Wednesday.

© Getty Zara Tindall (left) and her mother, Princess Anne, twinned in blue at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

The proud daughter of Princess Anne has previously credited her royal mother for passing on some fashion tips to her about dressing for important events.

She told The Telegraph: "Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy."