Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had reason to celebrate over the weekend as the couple attended the nuptials of a family member, and their daughter, Sienna, even had a very special role at the ceremony.

The couple left London to head for Cumbria as they attended the wedding of Phoebe Williams-Ellis and Raoul de Lantsheere. It was a special day for Beatrice and Edoardo who were pictured at the service, which took place at St Oswald's Church in Kirkoswald, as Pheobe, 29, is Edoardo's stepsister.

Not only that, their 22-month-old was said to be involved in the wedding party and was included as a flower girl for the happy couple, according to the MailOnline.

Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, known affectionately as Wolfie, who he shares with his ex-partner, Dara Huang, also performed an important role as a pageboy at the service.

In photos obtained by the publication, Beatrice looked effortlessly chic in a pink dress from Emilia Wickstead, a gown she sported earlier this month while attending the championships at Wimbledon.

Although Beatrice and Edoardo could be seen in the snaps, the couple's daughter Sienna, who they welcomed in September 2021, was not photographed. Beatrice and Edoardo prefer to keep their child out of the spotlight and have not publicly released a photograph of the toddler.

In addition to attending the recent wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo have enjoyed many outings together this summer so far, including Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

The pair attended the sporting event at SW19 a fortnight ago where they watched the semi-finals unfold on centre court. Beatrice, 34, wore the elegant 'Marione' Emilia Wickstead dress which boasts a shirt collar, button-down detail, midi fit and a fabric belt to cinch in the dress at the waist.

The outing came just ahead of their third wedding anniversary. Edoardo, who works as a property developer, paid tribute to his wife on the milestone day with two gorgeous unseen photos from their Windsor nuptials, which took place during the coronavirus pandemic in July, as well as a photo of Beatrice looking stunning in a royal carriage.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx," the father-of-two wrote in the caption.

Beatrice and Edoardo began dating in 2018 and married in July 2020 with just a small number of guests to keep in line with restrictions at the time surrounding the pandemic. The pair were originally due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace in May that, but the lockdown restrictions meant the service was postponed.