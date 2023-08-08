Katy Perry's ex makes rare revelation about infamous split and being 'disconnected' in their relationship

Katy Perry may have found her happily ever after with fiancé and longtime partner Orlando Bloom, and their two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, but her brief marriage to English comedian Russell Brand will live on in the annals of pop culture.

The singer-songwriter, 38, and Russell, 48, first began dating when they met at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and were engaged that New Year's Eve during a holiday to India.

They returned to tie the knot at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India in October of 2010. However, Russell filed for divorce from Katy in December 2011, something the singer was infamously made aware of with a text message a day later, documented emotionally in her 2012 autobiographical drama Katy Perry: Part of Me.

While on the latest episode of the star-studded Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor gave some rare insight into their relationship and the reasons behind their split.

"Some aspects of it were, like, amazing," he gushed to Bear Grylls. "She's an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone-type aspect of fame.

"Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, to speak for myself, a little disconnected."

© Getty Images Katy and Russell began dating in 2009 and tied the knot a year later in India

Their divorce was finalized in 2012, and mere days after, Russell appeared on Howard Stern's radio show, where he opened up about his split from the 'Swish Swish' songstress.

"I loved her so much, it just seemed like the sensible thing to do [when we got married]... I just loved her so much," he confessed. But once they were married, he admitted that "this isn't really working out, it's a difficult situation. I was really, really in love with her, but it was difficult to see each other.

© Getty Images They were engaged during a trip to Rajasthan in 2009 and returned months later to get married

"We were together when it was right to be together, and when it wasn't we worked it out. It was a lovely relationship, it mostly didn't work for practical reasons. We did work it out, she's happy, I'm happy."

Katy was, at the time, at a turning point in her career, basking in the immense success of her sophomore album, 2010's Teenage Dream, and the collection of singles spanning 'California Gurls' to 'Wide Awake' that made her a global superstar.

© Getty Images "Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, to speak for myself, a little disconnected."

However, the whirlwind nature of their romance and their lives at a time took a toll on their marriage. Katy, for her part, addressed their relationship in a 2020 episode of 60 Minutes Australia.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando have been engaged since 2019

"I was having great success at 23, 24, and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once," she confessed.

