Holly Willoughby's lookalike sister's rebellious bridesmaid dress at castle wedding

One glance at Holly Willoughby's wedding photos and there's no denying she was a radiant bride, but very few photos have been released of her bridesmaids.

After launching her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, the This Morning star shared a blog post dedicated to her wedding to Dan Baldwin in 2022. Among the photos of the happy couple were a few glimpses of the bridesmaids, whose bridal white outfits were surprisingly similar to Holly's wedding dress.

© Instagram Holly's sister Kelly was pictured in a white bridesmaid dress at her wedding

One throwback snap showed Holly entering St Michael's Church on the arm of her proud father Brian on 4 August 2007. Dressed in her figure-skimming lace wedding dress, Holly was followed by her sister Kelly who wore also wore a floor-length white dress with a similar sweetheart neckline.

White has traditionally been off-limits for any wedding guest other than the bride, but many royal bridesmaids throughout history have been dressed in the bridal hue. Until around the 1940s, it was a given that your bridal party would wear white due to a historical belief that it deterred evil spirits and safely disguised the bride.

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

One family photo showed Holly's bridesmaid dresses were broken up by black belts, while both Holly and her lookalike sister styled their hair into long curls with the front section secured up.

The Dancing on Ice host revealed she has since returned the favour and acted as maid of honour for Kelly when she got married in 2010. However, Holly ended up apologising after reminiscing about her late night out before Kelly's big day!

"One piece of bridesmaid advice – definitely don’t over-cook it the night before so you can make sure your bride goes to bed feeling relaxed, not trollied," said Holly in a 2022 Wylde Moon newsletter.

© Getty Holly was also maid of honour at her sister's wedding

Holly admitted: "The stress of prepping for a wedding in our parent’s garden, meant that all the bridesmaids piled down the road to the pub to let off some pre-wedding steam for rather longer than we ought to," before issuing an apology to her sister: "Sorry Kelly!"

In comparison, Holly's maid of honour dress was a sage green strapless dress with a wrap bodice, which was very different from Kelly's off-the-shoulder tulle bridal gown.

