The ABC star is preparing for her wedding to long term partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts is getting ready for a huge moment in her personal life, as she counts down to her wedding to long term partner Amber Laign.

However, ahead of the special day, the Good Morning America star has a nerve-wracking moment to get through live on the show, involving her co-stars!

Robin teased at the start of the week that she was "nervous" as she told viewers that she was going to be having a bachelorette party with her colleagues on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have reason to celebrate!

"That’s more nerve-racking than the wedding and the marriage!" she said as she found out about the event.After it was shared on social media, fans were quick to comment on the upcoming TV moment, which is sure to be full of fun surprises."

"I'm so thrilled to see her party!! So happy she's happy," one wrote, while another commented: "I love everything about this!"

A third added: "This is going to be so fun!" Robin and Amber got engaged at the beginning of the year, following a difficult time in their personal lives.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos reveals bittersweet news with his co-stars

MORE: Robin Roberts gets all glammed up for 'special' date with fiancée Amber Laign – see photo

Last year, they faced a challenging few months as Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she has since been documenting her journey with fans online.

© Instagram Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are getting married in the near future

Back in March, Robin gave a positive update on her partner of over a decade.

MORE: Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, Gio Benitez: the LGBTQ TV anchors leading the charge



Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "It was a rough year; her journey with breast cancer took some unexpected twists and turns but she is doing really really well."

© Getty Images Robin and Amber have been dating for over a decade

While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things at the start of the year on GMA, Robin revealed that she and her longtime partner were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

© Photo: Getty Images Robin and Amber live for most of the time in Connecticut

It was clear that members of the studio were delighted by the news, applauding Robin and audibly gasping as she fanned herself with her cue cards, clearly overwhelmed by the news.

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

Robin Roberts is close with her GMA co-stars

Robin also spoke back in April about her wedding planning, opening up to Extra anchor Tommy DiDario. The star explained: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

She added: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon." The star tearfully added: "It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much healthwise."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.