Watch: Prince Harry leaves grandfather Prince Philip in giggles at royal wedding

Prince Harry showed off his jokey side while attending Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding back on 18 May 2019, which took place almost exactly one year after Harry's own nuptials to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex was in high spirits on his anniversary weekend, as he was spotted chatting animatedly with his late grandfather Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April 2021 aged 99. Standing outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor – which also happened to be Harry and Meghan's wedding venue – Harry mingled with fellow royals Prince Edward, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

© Getty Prince Harry was spotted at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel

As the camera zoomed in on the group, Harry was spotted telling a funny story that left his grandfather in fits of giggles. Watch the heartwarming exchange in the video below…

WATCH: The Duke of Sussex's heartwarming wedding exchange with chuckling Prince Philip

It's possible he was recalling something related to his newborn son Archie, who was born just two weeks earlier. New mother Meghan did not join Harry at the celebrations, as she was likely enjoying the newborn bubble at their then-home, Frogmore Cottage.

© Getty Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie weeks before Lady Gabriella's wedding in 2019

Following Archie's birth, royals such as the Prince and Princess of Wales and the late Queen Elizabeth shared their congratulations in public messages. The royal family website later explained that he had been introduced to some members of the family shortly after his birth, stating: "Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were introduced to their eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle on Wednesday 8th May. The Duchess’ mother Ms Doria Ragland was also present."

The royal couple also got married at Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had tied the knot one year earlier, on 19 May 2018. Thousands of royal visitors lined the streets of Windsor to catch a glimpse of the happy couple, who looked incredible in a bespoke Givenchy bridal gown with a bateau neckline and long train, and a black military suit.

While plenty of photos captured their big day, they released more personal snaps in their explosive Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

© Netflix The pair were spotted dancing at their evening reception in their Netflix docuseries

Episode four of the docuseries retold their wonderful wedding day from their perspective and shared black and white photos of the newlyweds on a balcony inside the wedding reception at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle while enjoying a glass of fizz before Harry got emotional while raising a toast.

© Netflix The Duke of Sussex looked emotional in his wedding speech

A very rare image inside the couple's wedding reception also showed Princess Kate mingling with guests.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan watched fireworks at their wedding reception

The couple later changed into their second wedding outfits at their evening reception at Frogmore House, where they were spotted twirling around the dancefloor and watching fireworks over the lake.

