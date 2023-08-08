Ali Wentworth poses in low-cut wetsuit in head-turning new photo from vacation home

The Ali's Well That Ends Well author is married to George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth isn't one to take herself too seriously and the much-loved comedy star certainly spread some cheer on Tuesday morning.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share a fun new photo of herself posing in a low-cut zip-up wetsuit, with a blue and white bathing towel wrapped around her waist.

Her look was completed by a wide-brimmed white sunhat, as she stood outside in her backyard in the Hamptons, where she and George Stephanopoulos have a beautiful vacation home.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

In the caption, Ali - who was holding a large clam in her hand - explained that she was preparing for an upcoming contest.

"Prep has started for the biggest clam contest in September. Looking for a 2 pounder…" she wrote. Fans were quick to remark on the fun post, with one writing: "I believe in you!" while another wrote: "You've got this!" A third added: "Wow! So impressed."

Ali Wentworth rocked a wetsuit and statement hat in her latest photo

Ali is making the most of all the small moments right now as she continues to make special memories with her family ahead of a big change that she's been dreading.

The author will soon be an empty nester when her youngest daughter Harper, 17, flies the nest to attend college, and she isn't happy about it!

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reflecting on the upcoming change to their family

She recently posted a photo of some shoes spread out across the floor in the hallway of her home, reflecting on the fact that soon this sight would be a distant memory.

"My youngest is about to embark on her college journey. So I savor every last minute with the sounds of my kids laughter and the spots of sticky ice cream on the counter," she wrote.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth on their recent summer vacation

More recently, the doting mom shared a picture of herself sipping mocktails in the countdown to the bittersweet moment.

Ali has been incredibly open about the sadness she feels from her daughters leaving home. When her oldest, Elliott, 20, moved out of the family home back in 2021, she admitted that she was "distraught" and that the change left her feeling incredibly emotional.

Ali Wentworth and her daughters Elliott and Harper

The star also went on to explain that she was happy that Elliott was thriving in her new chapter and that she was happy and settled.

While Elliott is no longer living with her parents, she often comes back to visit. Just recently, she returned home to attend a Taylor Swift concert in New York City.

© Astrid Stawiarz George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are couple goals!

Many photos of the entire family were shared on Instagram, and fans were especially excited to see George getting in on the fun, with many happily surprised to discover that he was indeed a Swiftie.

