GMA's George Stephanopoulos' garden at multi-million dollar vacation home is out of the world

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have a gorgeous apartment in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, as well as a vacation home in the Hamptons.

The multi-million dollar home is a haven for them at the weekends and summer months when George isn't working in the mornings on Good Morning America.

Recently, a rare photo of the property was posted on social media, showing Ali cleaning the windows outside.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

The photo gave an incredible glimpse into the sprawling garden, complete with a freshly-mowed lawn and trimmed hedges.

The couple previously listed their property for $5.995 million back in February 2018, but decided to take it off the market. The house boasts 5 bedrooms, 6 and a half bathrooms, along with a media room, games room and basement, complete with 1,000 bottles of wine!

George Stephanopoulos' garden at his family home in the Hamptons

The garden, meanwhile, also features a swimming pool and tennis courts. What's more, the property is located within walking distance to the beach, making it the ideal getaway.

George and Ali live with their youngest daughter Harper, 17, and are also doting parents to 20-year-old Elliott, who lives away at college.

George Stephanopoulos with daughter Harper

Come September, the couple will be empty nesters as their youngest daughter will be leaving home to attend university too. It's been an exciting year for the family with plenty of milestones, as Harper recently graduated from high school and also attended her high school prom.

Proud mom Ali shared photos of the special moments on social media, much to the delight of fans and the couple's famous friends. And while Harper will be leaving home, she's bound to return often just like her older sister.

George and wife Ali Wentworth with youngest daughter Harper

The family are very close and recently enjoyed a group outing to Taylor Swift's concert in New York City. It looked like a great time was had by all, and George was pictured making friendship bracelets on social media.

He opened up about the concert on GMA too, saying he was proud to be a 'Swiftie'. Ali has previously given an insight into life with George and their daughters, and joked that he is often the center of their jokes, in a loving way.

© Nina Westervelt George and Ali with their two daughters Elliott and Harper

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship.

© Noam Galai George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2001

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

