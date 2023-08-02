GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth melt hearts with beachside photo as they prepare for life-changing moment

Is there anything more romance than a moonlit stroll along the beach? Not for George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth who posed together in front of the full moon during a recent Insta snap.

The couple, who married back in 2001, revealed that their love was still going strong as they posed in front of the crashing waves with the beautiful moon proving to be the only source of light. Ali rested her head on her husband for the photo as they stood barefoot in the shallow waters, as they lived in the moment with the beautiful snap.

WATCH: All you need to know about Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' love story

Both were dressed magically for their romantic trip out, with Ali in a dress shirt and mini shorts while George rocked a pair of shorts and a T-shirt as he stood alongside his wife of 12 years.

Ali kept the caption simple in her post, as she simply said: "Full moon," before sharing another snap showing the early minutes of the day with the sun beginning to rise over the sea waves.

© Instagram George and Ali enjoyed a moonlit walk

Ali and George are preparing for a major upheaval in their life as the pair are due to become empty nesters in the fall term as their youngester daughter Harper, 17, begins her new college life.

Like many parents, there are mixed emotions around this in the household, and the Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram last month to share a photo of herself looking sombre as she sat at a bar drinking a mocktail. In the caption, she wrote: "My youngest is leaving for college soon… I'm on my 6th mocktail."

© Santiago Felipe Ali and George will soon be empty nesters

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "It's hard when they go away, you get used to it. Then they come home and you have to adjust to that. Then they leave for good and you're sad all over again," while another wrote: "You've got this!"

Ali has been making several references to Harper's upcoming departure on social media this year, and has been making the most of every second she has with her daughter before she starts her new chapter.

Ali will sorely miss her two daughters

In July, the TV host shared a photo of an assortment of shoes spread across the floor at their New York City home, along with the caption: "My youngest is about to embark on her college journey. So I savor every last minute with the sounds of my kids laughter and the spots of sticky ice cream on the counter."

As well as Harper, George and Ali are also parents to 20-year-old Elliott, who left home in 2021 to attend college. At the time, Ali was devastated as she came to terms with the family's new normal. The family are incredibly close, and while Elliott no longer lives at home, she often comes back to visit.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a night out with her parents and sister earlier in the summer, when they went to watch Taylor Swift in New York City, and she even reunited with her family at the Pretty Baby New York premiere in March.