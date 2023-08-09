Josh Allen is a certified Buffalo Bills favorite after leading the proud team and its supporters to three consecutive AFC East division titles so far. The California-born NFL star is loved by many, but just who is he dating?

It turns out the 27-year-old's personal life has made the spotlight around the world recently after he was spotted out and about with Dickinson actress Hailee Steinfeld. Find out more below…

© Getty Images Josh Allen warming up before a game with the Buffalos

Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend?

Josh Allen is currently dating BAFTA and Academy Award nominee actress Hailee Steinfeld. While the pair have not shared anything themselves to officially launch their relationship news, recent comments made by Josh about paparazzi photos of the couple on vacation confirm that they are indeed an item.

© Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld has been linked to Josh since May 2023

Responding to how the photos of him and Hailee became big news in the media, Josh said on the podcast Pardon My Take: "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind." The quarterback also appeared upset by the focus on their personal lives. "I just, like, felt this gross feeling," he elaborated. "Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, 'What is wrong with people?'"

Rumors that the pair were an item began swirling in May 2023, but it was only in July that photos were published by TMZ which showed the pair kissing on a vacation in Mexico.

Who is Hailee Steinfeld?

Hailee is a 26-year-old actress from Tarzana, California. The former child star first rose to prominence when she played Mattie Ross in 2010's True Grit adaptation. Starring alongside Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin, Hailee was nominated for an Oscar, SAG and BAFTA award for her role.

© Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld attends the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 1, 2023

Superstardom followed, and Hailee has gone on to take leading roles in numerous successful films and TV shows. Her role in The Edge of Seventeen brought more positive attention in 2016. Then in 2018, she starred in the critically acclaimed Transformers spin-off Bumblebee. The same year, she made her debut as the voice of Spider-Woman/Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In 2021, the Peabody award-winner starred as Kate Bishop in Marvel's TV show Hawkeye. That winter also saw the airing of the final episode of Apple TV+'s Dickinson, in which Hailee played the titular character Emily Dickinson. The show came to an end after three well-received seasons.

© Getty Images Hailee also has a successful music career

Alongside her work on the screen, Hailee also has a successful music career. She released her first single, 'Love Myself' in August 2015. An EP, Haiz, followed in November. She has released several more singles since, many of which linked to onscreen projects. Her second EP Half Written Story was released in May 2020.

How did Josh Allen meet Hailee Steinfeld?

It's unknown exactly how Josh and Hailee first met or when exactly they got together. It's believed they only began dating in May 2023.

Who is Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend?

© Brittany Williams on Instagram Brittany was with Josh for six years

Prior to his recent relationship with Hailee, Josh dated his childhood sweetheart Brittany Williams from 2017 to early 2023. The former cheerleader was often seen supporting the 27-year-old quarterback at games, from his career beginnings playing for the University of Wyoming to his entry into the NFL.

Also a passionate sportsperson, Brittany works as a Pilates instructor at her own online hosted workout platform: Pilates by Britt. Josh and Brittany shared a dog, Sky, when they were dating, and it appears as if it's Brittany who has kept the cute Labrador after their split.

