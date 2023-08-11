Luke Bryan's bride Caroline was a blonde bombshell for 'goofy' beach wedding

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Boyer looked radiant with sunkissed blonde hair for their picturesque beach wedding in Turks and Caicos in 2006.

The couple have shared a handful of photos from their big day, and there is one in particular that the American Idol judge described as "goofy." It showed Luke walking barefoot on the beach with his arm around his new bride, who wore a stunning strapless wedding dress with a fitted silhouette that showed off her figure. She was spotted holding her embroidered skirt with one hand, while the other was placed cheekily on her husband's bum!

© Getty Images Luke and Caroline married in 2006

"We got married in Turks and Caicos. It was a really small wedding — just close family and friends," the country music star told People. "There's a photo of Caroline and me walking down the beach squeezing each other's butts that we love. It's our same personalities we have today — just so goofy."

He added: "Whenever we look at our wedding album, that one always makes us laugh — it was and still is pretty funny. Great memory."

In 2020, Luke reminisced about his big day by sharing another peek inside their wedding album. The close-up of the couple revealed Caroline's blonde hair was styled into glamorous curls and pulled into a low ponytail, while diamond drop earrings and a statement necklace finished off her bridal look.

Luke sweetly captioned the post: "Happy 14th anniversary my love. What a ride it has been. I love you so much. We be looking young in this one. I love you @linabryan3."

© Instagram Luke and Caroline met at Georgia Southern University

What the stunning photos don't reveal is the behind-the-scenes panic after Luke suffered a painful injury. The Play It Again hitmaker was reportedly worried he wouldn't even be able to make it down the aisle after a windsurfing accident.

"I tried to windsurf and I threw my back out," the 46-year-old told People. "I had to go to a chiropractor and take a muscle relaxer to stop my back from freaking out!" Luckily, Luke's pain medication kicked in before their intimate December ceremony attended by close family and friends.

WATCH: Luke Bryan surprised on stage by wife Caroline in sweet video

The couple had an on-off relationship after they met at a local bar while they were both students at Georgia Southern University. Caroline admitted she made the first move as "he was always so scared of making a girl feel uncomfortable."

They went their separate ways after Luke graduated, but they reunited after five years apart and have been together ever since.

© Instagram The Bryan family live in Nashville

Luke and Caroline are now proud parents to sons Thomas, 15, and Tatum, 12, and they have also adopted his nephew Til and two nieces Jordan and Kris following the tragic death of Luke's sister Kelly in 2007, and Kelly's husband Ben in 2017.

