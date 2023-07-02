Luke Bryan reveals eldest son Bo's milestone gone wrong – details

Luke Bryan has reached that moment in parenting that so many look ahead to with both excitement and worry: the angsty teenage years.

The country singer has two kids with his wife Caroline Bryan, who he married in 2006; sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer Bryan, 15, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher Bryan, 12.

While his youngest still has one more year before being an official teenager, his eldest is well into the rollercoaster of an era that it can be, and is already in the midst of one of its most milestone moments: learning how to drive.

Luke admits that as it tends to go, the process of Bo earning his learner's permit hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, as he opened up about it during an appearance on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast.

"He's 15 so he's doing the whole learner’s permit nightmare," the American Idol judge confessed, adding: "He is not a very good driver right now, so we're having to work with him pretty hard."

Luke admitted: "He's very frustrated right now because he thinks he knows how to drive, but he has no idea what he's doing."

He further joked: "He thinks because he can operate a 4-wheeler or Polaris that he is quite proficient, but he is not, I assure you."

Nonetheless, despite the nightmare driving lessons and all the change and tumult that the teenage years can bring, Luke maintains it's his favorite parenting era so far.

© Instagram Luke and Caroline have been together for 17 years

Speaking with People about his boys getting closer and closer to young adulthood, he previously said: "As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along," adding: "They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me."

"Their personalities are really different," he shared, continuing: "They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies."

© Instagram The Bryan family live in Nashville

"I'm certainly in the golden years," he then maintained, adding: "I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along."

© Instagram The Bryans with their extended family

Aside from his sons Bo and Tate, Luke and his wife are also raising their nephew Tilden Cheshire, 21, and their nieces, Jordan, 28, and Kris Cheshire, 24.

The three kids lost both their mom and dad in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Their mom, Luke's sister Kelly, died of undetermined causes in 2007, and her husband Ben Cheshire died of a heart attack seven years later.