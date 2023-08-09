Why Natalie Portman and ex Benjamin Millipied keep their rarely-seen children private

The Black Swan actress prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight and off social media

Natalie Portman, 42, appears to be remaining positive despite separating from her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millipied, 46. The couple's separation, confirmed this week by US Weekly, materialized following months of reports that the French ballet dancer and choreographer had been disloyal to his wife.

Neither party has publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship, nor Benjamin's alleged affair - though Natalie did shed light on her alternate living situation with her two children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, six, in a recent podcast episode.

Natalie may be amongst Hollywood royalty thanks to her multiple Academy awards, but that hasn't stopped the mother-of-two from keeping her children largely shielded from the spotlight.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are separating

The Black Swan actress' choice to keep her rarely-seen son and daughter away from public life is something the star feels extremely passionate about. Here's everything Ms. Portman has said about the reasons behind her children's privacy.

Speaking to Business Insider, Natalie explained why she prefers to keep her personal life, personal. "You see the amount of bullying and negativity that goes on that is really, really intense."

© Getty Images The family-of-four are spending life in both Paris and Los Angeles

The doting mom has also shed light on the amount of "discrimination or harassment" she's experienced in regard to "almost everything I've ever worked on in some way," so it's understandable why she wants to keep her children protected from that.

© Allen Berezovsky Natalie Portman and her son Aleph Portman-Millepied attend a basketball game

Ahead of launching own children's book: Natalie Portman's Fables, the Star Wars star opened up about her fears for her daughter Amalia growing up. "It felt sad to explain to a small child that girls and women have so many obstacles or why they are treated differently, before they've even started experiencing the world," she wrote in a letter on her book's website.

Why are Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millipied separating?

Reports of Benjamin's extramarital affair began circulating earlier in 2023. The French publication Voici published an article in June which alleged the New York City Ballet alumn had been involved with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Etienne.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the UK Gala Screening of "Thor: Love And Thunder"

There have since been conflicting reports about the status of the pair's marriage, with some outlets suggesting they have split and others suggesting they remain together.

While neither Natalie nor Benjamin have made any comment on the situation, Marvel star Natlie has been pictured without her engagement and wedding rings, suggesting she is moving on from her marriage.