Jennifer Lopez was feeling the love on Tuesday as she paid tribute to her husband, Ben Affleck, on his 51st birthday.

The 54-year-old – who recently celebrated her own birthday – shared a rare video of the couple traveling in a car while singing along to a very telling song that made their feelings about each other crystal clear.

In the clip, JLo and Ben are singing along to Sam Cooke's 'Wonderful World'. With a smile on her face, the 'Jenny from the Block' singer looked besotted as she and Ben mouthed the romantic lyrics. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck sing about their 'Wonderful World' in rare video

Captioning the rare video, Jennifer penned: "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" Her followers were quick to react and credited the couple for helping them to believe in true love.

"You two are the reason why I believe in true love," replied one. A second said: "This is too cute. You glow when you're with him. Happy birthday Ben!" A third added: "True love always finds its way back."

© Getty Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021

Jennifer and Ben's love story has certainly captured the hearts of their fans. The couple were originally engaged in 2002 but split one year later. However, they rekindled their romance in 2021, and last year, Ben popped the question for a second time.

Revealing the moment Ben proposed in her On The JLo newsletter last April, Jennifer wrote: "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that’s a YES'."

© Getty 'Bennifer' enjoyed two wedding ceremonies

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she announced in her newsletter. "Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

© Photo: Custom Jennifer and Ben first married in Las Vegas in 2022

One month later, they wed for a second time in front of friends and family at Ben's incredible $8 million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia, converting a barn on the property into a spectacular 'chapel' for the ceremony, which took place during a three-day celebration.

The couple were joined by their children from previous marriages – Ben's three kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and JLo's twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer and Ben married 20 years after their first engagement

The children all walked down the aisle behind the happy couple, dressed in all-white outfits – as were all the guests in attendance at the bride's request.

According to Extra, Ben told guests: "We're making our union 'truly official," adding they are celebrating "the love that we hold for one another".

