Sweet Magnolias' Jamie Lynn Spears' rollercoaster year filming show - involving sister Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is back on our screen as Noreen Fitzgibbons as Sweet Magnolias reprises for a third series of the popular Netflix show.

The star has had quite the year too, having seemingly reconciled with her older sister Britney Spears back in June, following a tough few years between the famous siblings.

Last month, the 41-year-old singer took to Instagram to share footage of herself dancing on a boat, alongside her husband, Sam Asghari.

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears have had an up and down relationship over recent years

She opened up about visiting her sister at work on the set of Zoey 102 in the caption - delighting fans in the process.

She wrote: "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I've missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family."

© Getty The Spears family's relationship is getting back on track

Back in May, meanwhile, Britney had shared that she had reconnected with her mom, Lynne Spears, after three years. "My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years," the Hit Me Baby One More Time hitmaker wrote on social media.

"It's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!" Britney continued: "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love… you so much!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!"

Jamie Lynn Spears has had a big year in her career and personal life

Jamie loves her older sister and is no doubt delighted that she and her mom - who have a close bond - have been able to connect again with the singer.

Britney might well even watch her sister on Sweet Magnolias, where Jamie has played Noreen for all three series. What's more, the star's young daughter even featured in the program last year, making her mom incredibly proud.

Jamie's daughter Ivey, four, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson, featured as an extra, playing a little girl going down the slide in the park.

Jamie Lynn with her Sweet Magnolias co-star JoAnna Garcia

After the episode came out last year, the actress paid tribute to Ivey's big moment on social media. Alongside footage of her youngest child, Jamie wrote: "In honor of #SWEETMAGNOLIAS BEING #1 TODAY!! SPOILER ALERT MAJOR GUEST STAR APPEARANCE IN EPISODE 6! Yes, she was quite the DIVA, but the girl knows her angles, and can rock some pig tails like no other.

"Thank y'all, thank y'all, THANK YALL for loving this show as much as we do. I am beyond GRATEFUL." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Look at this star!" while another wrote: "Love… such a sweet little diva." A third added: "STOP! How precious."

She is also mom to 14-year-old daughter Maddie, who she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

