England Lionesses' partners revealed: Ella Toone's fellow footballer, Alex Greenwood's childhood sweetheart & more

England Lionesses' career milestones have long been in the public domain, but that doesn't mean they all like their private lives off the pitch to be in the spotlight.

While Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze prefer to keep the romance behind closed doors, stars such as Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood have been more vocal about their love lives. With the Lionesses storming into the Women's World Cup final, we can expect to see at least some of their partners cheering them on from the sidelines.

From childhood sweethearts to romances with teammates, take a look at who Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and more stars are dating…

Ella Toone © Instagram Ella Toone is thought to have met her boyfriend and Stalybridge Celtic footballer Joe Bunney through mutual friends. LOOK: England Lionesses' glam weddings: Jill Scott's sparkly ring, Steph Houghton's plunging gown & more While they both support each other at matches, Ella told The Times that she is often approached by fans while she's cheering on Joe. "Whenever I go to Joe’s games, the amount of lads who come over to me is mad and that is what really makes me smile. I stand there a lot of the time with my hood up, trying to watch, but they’ll say, ‘Are you Ella Toone of United? Can I have a picture?’" She added that she always turns to him for advice when it comes to her performance. "I always speak to my dad and then Joe. 'How can I be better? What did I not do well?’ I know they will always be honest with me," she explained. "When Dad or Joe say I have played well, I know I have. "

Lucy Bronze © Instagram Lucy Bronze is much more open about her family than her love life. She's rumoured to be dating Keira Walsh, who is also on the England women's national team. Kiera has featured in several of Lucy's Instagram posts, including one of them having a family dinner in Manchester and another of them in Barcelona together, captioned: "The Spanglish girls are off to the final @art_of_football."

Millie Bright © Instagram Millie Bright has not confirmed her relationship status, but she has hinted she is dating Levi Crew, the founder of LC Performance Coaching, by sharing loved-up photos of them on social media. Their most recent snaps were taken during a trip to Devon, with Millie nestling into his shoulder for one loved-up photo while another showed Levi carrying their dog through the water. The footballer has also posted photos of the couple attending a wedding, enjoying Christmas together, and even shared a birthday tribute to Levi sweetly captioned: "Happy Birthday stunner, luckily you get to spend it with me. Another year of incredible memories, cheers to the future. Loving doing life with you bubs."

Alex Greenwood © Instagram Alex Greenwood met her childhood sweetheart Jack O’Connell at their sixth-form college Savio Salesian in Merseyside. The Lioness and the Sheffield United footballer bonded over their mutual love of the sport, with Alex even admitting it is often the topic of conversation at home! "I'm obsessed with football. Often, at home, all Jack and I talk about is football, we watch it and analyse it all the time. People ask what I do to get away from the game but I don't want to escape it," she told The Guardian.

Georgia Stanway © Instagram Georgia Stanway began dating boyfriend Olly Ashall-Boll in 2018 after the Toulouse Olympique full-back reportedly sparked up a conversation on Instagram. Since then, he has been her biggest cheerleader and has made it no secret how "proud" he is of her achievements. Following the Lionesses' Euros victory last year, he said to PA News: "It sounds weird but it feels like I played in it myself. Because we're so close, I think I got the same feeling as her – maybe not quite as much but I still feel like I won as well. And sharing moments like that with her is just incredible for me." Olly added: "I'm not going to say too much because she'll get big-headed but she knows how proud I am of her." On the subject of settling down, 24-year-old Georgia revealed that she is in no hurry to start a family, joking: "We're enjoying each other's company, we're still young and just loving life. I've got trophies that I want to lift before I lift any children up."

Chloe Kelly © Instagram When she's not touring the world, Chloe Kelly lives in Manchester with her boyfriend Scott Moore. They shared photos of them relaxing at home with their pet dog Otis during the coronavirus lockdown. More recently, Chloe posted a snap of their glam date night, with the footballer wearing an orange crop top and matching skirt while her partner rocked an all-black outfit. "Much needed downtime with my [love heart emoji] before a big summer ahead," she wrote.

