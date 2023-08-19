Britney Spears breaks silence over divorce from Sam Asghari with emotional statement

Britney Spears is speaking out on her ill-fated marriage to Sam Asghari which is ending in divorce.

Days after it was revealed that the model was calling time on their relationship, the 'Baby One More' time hitmaker took to Instagram to break her silence with an emotional statement.

Alongside a video of her pulling off her infamous dance moves from inside her home, she wrote: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business."

She continued: "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!

"If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile."

Comments were turned off on her post meaning fans were unable to share their support but hundreds of thousands of her social media followers liked her message.

Her statement comes after Sam also broke his silence over the split - which was shrouded in cheating allegations. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Sam wrote on Instagram Stories on August 17.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

"[Expletive] happens, he continued before acknowledging that "asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful".

News of the superstar's split from her husband of 14 months came on Wednesday August 16 when Sam filed papers, listing the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and citing reconcilable differences.

