Lainey Wilson issues warning over fake weight loss claims

Lainey Wilson has shared a public service announcement with fans after discovering that her name is being used without her approval to share weight loss gummies. The country star took 0to Instagram to share a video directed to fans remind them to spend their money wisely, and to beware specious and unhealthy weight loss claims made online.

"I am sure some of you have seen some ads about me losing weight and being hospitalized and taking some weight loss gummies blah blah blah to save my life, well surprise, it ain't true," she said into the camera, wearing a red and blue print shirt and denim jeans.

© Lainey Wilson Lainey shared a video with fans

"People will do whatever to make a dollar even if it is lies because ain't nobody sent me any gummies. If I have lost weight it's because I am working hard playing hour and a half shows and running around every night of my life."

"To be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain't got anything to do with my music," Lainey continued. "I love y'all but I don't want you spending your money on something that ain't real, don't fall for it."

"But I tell you what, it would be real nice if they made some gummies that made your ass tell the truth!" the singer concluded.

Fans were quick to share their thanks and frustrations that she had to even speak out on the topic, with one writing:"So sorry you’re having to go through false accusations as such. We love you & we see the hard work you’re putting in every night. It does not go unnoticed."

"Lainey Wilson’s New Honesty Gummies, THC not included, batteries not required," quipped another.

© Instagram Lainey made her debut on Yellowstone

Lainey's meteoric rise in the last 18 months has seen her win four Academy of Country Music awards including album of the year for Bell Bottom Country. Lainey made her acting debut as Abby on season five of Yellowstone, and speaking of her time on the hit show, Lainey admitted that even though she was out of her comfort zone, it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

"I'm brand new [to acting], you know," the 31-year-old told HELLO! earlier in the year.

"I will say I was pretty dang lucky to be able to be there around those folks who know exactly what they're doing. And they helped guide me and made me feel comfortable."

© Getty Lainey won four awards including Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACMs

"At this point, [I] feel like daily, [my] vision is changing. [My] goals are changing. It seems like we got to dream a little bit bigger. And that's a really cool feeling," she added – and one of those opportunities could also see Lainey venture into fashion, which isn't surprising considering her retro vibe and love of bell bottoms have become synonymous with her name.

"I don't want to say no to anything, right now. I just want to be like, 'Yeah, let's see what happens," she said.

"Of course, I mean, daily we get messages about when I'm gonna start my own bell bottom line. So, we're definitely going to do something with that. It's kind of hard to wrap your head around. It's like, at this point, it kind of feels like the opportunities are endless."