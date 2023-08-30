Why Woman in the Wall's Ruth Wilson never married private long-term partner

Ruth Wilson is in a long-term relationship with an American writer, but she has made it clear that she is in no hurry to get married.

The Woman in the Wall actress, 41, keeps her love life out of the spotlight, and while she has not ruled out the idea of starting a family, she has described tying the knot as "a horrible idea."

© Getty The Woman in the Wall star is in a long-term relationship with an American writer

"I hate the thought of walking down the aisle in a white dress - I think it’s just a horrible idea," Ruth explained to Marie Claire magazine. "And I’m just not that excited by the idea of a wedding day, or of a ring on my finger. I’m not even interested in jewellery."

However, she went on to gush about her "very strong relationship", explaining that she doesn't need to conform to societal expectations about marriage.

© Getty She has ruled out marriage but is still considering starting a family

"I believe in connections; I’ve got a very strong relationship, and have had for a number of years. I believe the value of having someone in your life who understands you and sees you is enormous. And I’m so glad I have it.

"But I don’t believe in institutions. I feel slightly restricted by having to conform to someone else’s idea of what a relationship is, or where you should be at this time in your life. It feels dogmatic to me," Ruth told G2.

Ruth also touched on her family's love lives, which hit the headlines after she starred in Mrs Wilson, a historical drama based on her grandfather Alexander Wilson's polygamous relationships which were only unveiled after his death.

Shutting down any implication that his other lives had an impact on Ruth's outlook on relationships, she laughed: "Yeah it's genetics. You know, my grandfather died before I was even born and my parents have a great marriage. It must have skipped a generation."

© Dave M. Benett Ruth Wilson was linked to Jude Law in 2011

Ruth has never named her long-term partner, but her desire to keep her love life private may be prompted by the fact she found it "offensive" that she was linked to her former co-stars Jude Law and Jake Gyllenhaal. She told the Evening Standard: "I doubt any of the actors I have been linked to have been asked about working with me. I do find it a little bit offensive."

© Walter McBride The actress reveals she found it offensive to be asked about her relationships with co-stars

The Affair star has, however, admitted that she often weighs up the "benefits and disadvantages" of having a baby. In 2022, she told Radio Times that she "thinks about having a baby every day" but is aware that it would be a life-changing decision.

Speaking about her three brothers and their families, she added: "I have lots of nieces and nephews, so I have lots of kids in my life and I love kids. It's just that… it changes your life entirely. So yes, I think about it a lot."

