Robin Roberts says goodbye to GMA viewers and co-hosts; makes last appearance on show ahead of wedding

September will be a very special month for Robin Roberts who is set to tie the knot to Amber Laign.

On Wednesday, the GMA host announced on-air that it would be her last appearance on the show ahead of her big day.

"This is my last day before the wedding," she told viewers and her co-hosts who said they couldn't wait to see her celebrate the long-awaited milestone.

WATCH: Robin Roberts confesses to nerves ahead of bacherlorette party

Robin and Amber's day edges ever closer, and while they've confirmed it'll take place next month, they haven't revealed the actual day.

There have been plenty of parties for the pair already as Good Morning America gave them a bachelorette party and then both Robin and Amber set off for separate celebrations too.

During their epic on-air, pre-wedding gig Robin and Amber were joined by Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer, as well as ABC anchors Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang and Martha Raddatz.

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign during their Good Morning America bachelorette party

Also in attendance was The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash Betts and CBS' Gayle King also appeared, plus legendary girl group En Vogue performed.

The happy couple haven't given away many details about their wedding, but fans have speculated that it may take place in Robin's "happy place" of Key West, Florida, where they regularly vacation.

© Getty Images They're so excited to say 'I Do'

Despite the fact they've been together for 18 years, they only got engaged at the beginning of the year. Robin shared the news on Good Morning America when she said they had both decided to "say yes" to marriage.

They've likely enjoyed planning the special day, but it's not surprising that Robin has decided to take a bit more time ahead of the wedding to put all the final details in place.

© Instagram They had a fantastic on-air party with special guests too

The couple who were set up on a blind date when they first got together. But Robin originally tried to cancel the very first date with Amber on two occasions, before reluctantly going.

Robin has made no secret of her adoration for her "sweet Amber" and on their 15th anniversary of their first meeting, she penned an emotional message about the love of her life.

It read: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.

© Fred Lee Robin will be missed on GMA but it won't be long until she returns post-wedding

"We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

© Rich Polk Will the brides wear white?

"I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.