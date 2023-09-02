Sofia Vergara wows in sheer lace bodysuit and must-see sequin skirt for girl's night out

Sofia Vergara never fails to turn heads when it comes to her gorgeous outfits, and the newly single star looked better than ever in a lace bodysuit and sparkling sequin skirt on Friday.

The America's Got Talent judge shared a series of photos from her night out at Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour.

Sofia looked gorgeous in a strapless black sheer top which featured a fitted bodice and floral lace detailing, which the Modern Family actress styled with a dazzling sequin midi skirt.

© Instagram Sofia posed next to Norvina as they enjoyed the Beyonce concert

The 51-year-old wore her hair in her signature straight style for the night out, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a touch of brown eyeshadow, a rosy blush, and a matte nude lip.

Sharing several snaps of the show with her Instagram followers, Sofia also posted a group photo, posing alongside CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Soare, her daughter Norvina, and Sofia's niece Claudia Vergara.

© Instagram Sofia attended the Beyonce Renaissance Tour with her team

Another video showed Sofia dancing to Beyoncé's performance, and fans were quick to comment on the fun post. One wrote: "You have the best energy ever!" While another added: "Queen!"

A third follower wrote: "It's giving SINGLEEEE AND SLAYINGGG."

It's not the first time this week that Sofia has sent fans wild with her Instagram posts. The star shared a throwback video from her modeling days on Thursday, looking incredible in a black thong bikini and matching sarong as she posed on the beach.

The mother-of-one appears to have been making the most of spending time with friends since her divorce from Joe Manganiello was announced back in July, from vacationing in Italy to enjoying Taylor Swift concerts.

© Getty Sofia and Joe announced their split in July

In a statement to Page Six, the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."