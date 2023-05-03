Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts share huge news – Today co-stars celebrate them on the air

The NBC weatherman will be honored by one of his Today family's very own, Craig Melvin

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts have a lot to celebrate beyond the release of the latter's new book, which she has been promoting on several network shows recently.

It was revealed on the Today Show on Wednesday's installment that Al, 68, and Deborah, 62, would both be part of the newest batch of journalists inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame.

According to the organizing committee: "Receiving the coveted Hall of Fame honor is more than the acknowledgement of a successful career – it's entry into an exclusive community of honorees that have truly changed the paradigm of the industry."

© Getty Images Al and Deborah are both being inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame

What makes the honor even more special is the gala hosted in honor of the inductees on the night of May 3 will be hosted by none other than Al's co-anchor on Today, Craig Melvin.

Hoda Kotb shared the good news by saying: "You are receiving a huge honor. Our friend, Mr. Al Roker, is being inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame!"

His other co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Craig, cheered and clapped for him, as did Dylan Dreyer, who was tuning in virtually while on assignment.

"One Deborah Roberts is being inducted also," he slyly threw in there, with Hoda teasing: "I thought you got all the honors, there still a few left?"

© Getty Images The Today team enthusiastically celebrated their co-star's honor

Savannah added: "We are so proud of you, we are toasting with you, and we're going to show you all the highlights," with the dad-of-three taking it all in while also revealing that he had a speech prepared for the night.

It's an exciting time indeed for the couple, who are also looking forward to becoming grandparents after Al's daughter from his first marriage Courtney, 36, announced she was expecting her first child with husband Wesley Laga.

His Today co-stars were on hand to celebrate that news as well with him on the air, which you can check out in the sweet video below.

"I've known for a while," he explained to them, revealing that he discovered the pregnancy through Wesley's brother, adding: "Actually, Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped it on a text. Thanks Cory!"

