Al Roker's absence on Today Show results in shake-up to co-star's schedule

Today's Al Roker was off on Monday's episode of the NBC daytime show - and it meant that his co-star had all the more work to do!

The beloved meteorologist took the day off to celebrate his birthday, which was on August 20, and Dylan Dreyer stepped into his shoes.

The 41-year-old - who is also a meteorologist on the show - filled in for Al doing the weather reports at the start of the program. "You've been covering for him, it's been a busy morning!"

Craig Melvin said to Dylan, as Sheinelle Jones chimed in: "Holding it down!"

Dylan, of course, didn't mind at all, and smiled as she continued to discuss the current weather conditions of the day.

© Jamie McCarthy Dylan Dreyer stepped in to sub for Al Roker on Monday's Today

The mother-of-three often fills in for Al when he is off, and was praised back in November when she hosted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade for the star when he was off ill.

It was an emotional time, as it was the first ever Thanksgiving Day parade that Al had missed in over a decade, but Dylan did him justice and was more than honored to step in to help.

© NBC The Today Show team are incredibly close

For Al's actual birthday on Sunday, the doting father-of-three was busy taking his son Nick, 19, back to college.

Both Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts, took the teenage back to his college in Vermont, and documented their final moments together with a photo posted on social media of the trio.

© Instagram Al Roker dropped his son Nick Roker off at college on his birthday

In the picture, Nick was seen wrapping his arm around his dad's shoulders, with Al captioning it: "Back to the #emptynest after dropping our young man at college for sophomore year."

Deborah also posted about the bittersweet moment on her own social media. She wrote: "And just like that…summer ends and sophomore year begins. My heartache, soothed by my guy's happy smile.

© Instagram Al and Deborah said a bittersweet goodbye to their son, Nick

"Life is suddenly quieter. But for the first time, no big tears. Just contentment that we are all where we belong. #family #life."

For Al's birthday on Sunday, his wife shared a heartfelt tribute to him reflecting on the emotional year they have had. This has included the TV personality recovering from ill health, as well as becoming a first-time grandfather, following the arrival of daughter Courtney's baby daughter, Sky.

© Instagram Al Roker is a doting grandfather to his granddaughter, Sky

She wrote: "What a year. What a guy. So blessed to have you in our lives @alroker. You brighten every space you enter. Happy birthday to my dearest. #happybirthday #gratitude #family."

