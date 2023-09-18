Robin Roberts enjoys dreamy honeymoon in Curaçao as she gears up for GMA return

Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts, has treated her fans to a glimpse of her post-wedding paradise.

Celebrating her honeymoon in the picturesque island nation of Curaçao, located off the coast of Aruba and Venezuela, Robin and her newly-wedded wife Amber Laign, 48, are seen soaking in the beauty of pristine beaches and tropical vistas.

In a touching video shared on Instagram, the couple's toes playfully wiggle in the soft sandy beaches, set against a backdrop of clear blue waters and lush greenery.

The serenity of the scene was palpable, with Robin, 62, writing: "Following our wonderful wedding celebration full of dancing galore… felt so good to wiggle our toes in the sand during our magical honeymoon in beautiful Curaçao!"

While they are immersing themselves in the honeymoon phase, Robin's commitment to her role as a news anchor remains strong.

She hinted at her imminent return to the GMA studios, saying, "Will be thinking of this view when I’m back on GMA Monday morning."

Robin Roberts changed into a gorgeous lace dress for her wedding reception

But as she heads back to the bustling pace of morning news, it won't just be the scenic memories of Curaçao that will stay with her.

Reflecting on the outpouring of love and well wishes from fans and loved ones, Robin added: "Will also be thinking of all the well wishes. Thank you and bless you."

© Instagram Amber and Robin have been dating for 18 years

The love story of Robin and Amber is one for the ages. They first crossed paths in 2005, set up on a blind date. What followed was a nearly two-decade-long relationship, although their romance remained a well-kept secret until 2013.

The anticipation of their wedding was heightened when Robin jubilantly announced her engagement to Amber on GMA earlier this year. "OK, I'm saying yes to marriage!" she exclaimed, sharing her excitement with her colleagues. She added, “It’s something we had talked about, but we put it off. She became ill, but it was just – and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter.”

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on the dance floor

Their bond is fortified by shared experiences and challenges, as both Robin and Amber have braved breast cancer. They stood side by side, supporting each other through their respective health battles, underscoring the depth of their connection.

Details of their wedding preparations became public when wedding planner JoAnn Gregoli from Elegant Occasions by JoAnn Gregoli unveiled some of the couple's wedding decor concepts on GMA. An added treat for the viewers was an inside look into Robin and Amber's wedding dress fittings, providing a sneak peek into their big day's fashion.

Choosing to keep some traditions alive, the couple opted for the classic suspense of not revealing their final wedding looks to each other until the day itself. "I want us to see each other in the final dress for the first time on the wedding," Robin shared with Amber.

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign during their Good Morning America bachelorette party

Their nuptials, held on Wednesday, September 8, were a testament to love and intimacy. The couple exchanged vows in a close-knit ceremony at their residence in Farmington, Connecticut.

While the wedding was undoubtedly a joyous occasion, it was noted that former GMA hosts, Amy Robach, 50, and T.J. Holmes, 46, who were involved in a relationship controversy the previous year, were conspicuously absent from the guest list.

The wedding, the honeymoon, and now the return to professional commitments - Robin's journey illustrates a beautiful amalgamation of personal milestones and unwavering professional dedication.