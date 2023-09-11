Robin Roberts looks phenomenal in lace as she reveals subtle second wedding dress change

Robin Roberts had the time of her life after saying 'I do' to Amber Laign on Friday 8 September, and she pulled out all the stops for her big day.

This included a second wedding dress, which was designed almost identically to the first one, that the change almost went unnoticed.

However, during the evening reception, the Good Morning America co-anchor slipped into a stylish lace halterneck design as she enjoyed dancing the night away with Amber and her family and friends.

VIDEO: Inside Robin Roberts' star-studded wedding day

Amber too, changed into a second design, swapping her cowl neck ensemble for a strappy number.

Robin and Amber have since shared plenty of photos and footage from their special day, much to the delight of fans.

Robin Roberts changed into a gorgeous lace dress for her wedding reception

What's more, there was an entire segment on the wedding day on Monday's Good Morning America.

MORE: Robin Roberts is feeling all the emotions ahead of her star-studded wedding

MORE: Good Morning America celebrate another wedding - but it's not Robin Roberts!

George Stephanopoulos started the segment by telling viewers that they were being treated to a "first look at Robin and Amber's wedding," adding that the happy couple "tied the knot surrounded by family and friends."

Robin Roberts wore a different wedding dress for the first part of her wedding

What's more, the theme was 'Love Wins," and was used as a hashtag by all of Robin's guests on social media after sharing photos from the special day.

MORE: Robin Roberts reflects on difficult weekend for many as she returns to GMA

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in mini skirt as she jets off with GMA co-star to second home for magical weekend

Lara Spencer added: "We laughed, we cried," before a montage of videos of the ceremony and reception was played out on the screen.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's adorable pet dog Lukas on their wedding day

Robin and Amber had been dating for 18 years but decided at the beginning of the year that it was the right time to get married, especially after facing a lot of health challenges in their personal lives.

Their beloved rescue dog, Lukas, played a special role at the wedding, dressed in a tiny tuxedo.

The besotted pet owners also used Lukas to announce that they had got married on social media, by posting a picture of him on his Instagram account, alongside the caption: "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"

© Instagram David Muir, Deborah Roberts, Erielle Reshef, and Rebecca Jarvis in a photo from Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding

When Robin announced that she and Amber were getting married, the GMA star revealed that the wedding would be taking place this year.

The star had kept relatively low-key about the date and plans for the big day, although in the lead-up to the wedding, she gave some clues on social media, including the month it would be taking place.

Back in April, meanwhile, the ABC star opened up to friend and Extra anchor Tommy DiDario about how wedding prep had been coming along. The star explained: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have been together for 18 years

She added: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon." Robin tearfully added: "It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much healthwise."

Robin and Amber have both faced challenging health battles - with Robin undergoing a bone marrow transplant and breast cancer, while Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The pair are stronger than ever as a result, and even more appreciative of their relationship and the support they have shown for each other during the hard times.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.