Inside Robin Roberts' emotional wedding day - from GMA co-star guests to crazy dancing: best photos

Robin Roberts tied the knot to long-term partner Amber Laign on Saturday, in front of her Good Morning America co-stars and family.

The long-running news anchor looked a vision in a statement white halterneck gown for the special day, which co-ordinated beautifully with Amber's.

The ceremony was held at the couple's backyard at their home in Connecticut, and it's safe to say they had the time of their lives. Following the ceremony - which took place away from their home - Robin and her guests started sharing pictures from the big day, and it looks like a great time was had by all.

In footage that can be viewed above, Robin captured the moment her siblings all took to the dance floor during the meal to perform a dance routine to a song of their choice.

They chose This Is How We Do It, by Montell Jordan, much to the surprise of their famous sister. In the caption, she wrote: "One of many highlights, my siblings surprising us with their song choice before their toast! (Thought for sure they’d go with a gospel tune, nope!)"

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on the dance floor

Robin's Good Morning America co-stars were among the guests, including Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, Jennifer Ashton and Ginger Zee.

ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts was also in attendance, along with her husband, Today anchor Al Roker.

Robin's famous friends and co-stars joined her on her wedding day

Spike Lee, Gayle King and David Muir were also among the well-known faces in attendance.

Gio Benitez, meanwhile, described the day as the "best wedding ever". Many of the guests have since taken to social media to share photos and messages in tribute of Robin and Amber.

Ginger Zee, Dr Jennifer Ashton and Lara Spencer were among the guests at Robin and Amber's wedding

"The most gorgeous brides and such an honor to be able to celebrate your union," Ginger wrote. DeMarco Morgan added: "AN AMAZING WlEDDING FOR AN AMAZING COUPLE!!"

Tommy DiDario wrote: "Will never forget this special weekend. You two are such a blessing and we couldn’t be more thrilled for you. So excited to make more memories with you both as now a (gorgeous) married couple."

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's adorable pet dog Lukas on their wedding day

Meanwhile, Deborah Roberts penned: "Love is in the air. What a beautiful celebration of @robinrobertsgma and @amberlaign1 as they made it official. Best wishes to the happy couple. #wedding."

Robin and Amber's wedding follows just after Amber's birthday, and falls in the same month as their first date anniversary, which took place 18 years ago.

David Muir and Deborah Roberts were among the ABC News stars in attendance

The pair were set up on a blind date, which the GMA star admitted nearly didn't ever happen, as she tried to cancel several times. Luckily, she didn't and the pair have been each other's rocks ever since, in both the good and the bad times.

The former sports broadcaster announced her engagement to Amber at the start of 2023. While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things at the start of the year on GMA, Robin revealed that she and her longtime partner were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

It was clear that members of the studio were delighted by the news, applauding Robin and audibly gasping as she fanned herself with her cue cards, clearly overwhelmed by the news. "We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

