Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon's complex love life with wife and younger girlfriend revealed

Harry Potter fans are in mourning as beloved actor Sir Michael Gambon passed away after battling pneumonia. The 82-year-old had an illustrious career on stage and screen, but despite being a household name, he chose to keep his personal life very private.

The Dad's Army star married his wife, Anne Miller, in 1962 when he was just 22 years old. But the Dumbledore actor didn't speak about her in public and even replied "What wife?" when quizzed about her by a journalist once.

WATCH: Michael Gambon dies age 82

They have one son together, Fergus, who is a ceramics expert, and you may have even seen him on the Antiques Road Show!

Michael's death was announced by his wife and son Fergus via a publicist. They said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife, Anne, and son, Fergus, at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Michael Gambon as Dumbledore in Harry Potter

But there's a twist in the tale as reported by the Daily Mail as the actor revealed in 2002 that he was in fact a relationship with set designer Philippa Hart, who was 25 years his junior.

© Robbie Jack Michael was a star of screen and stage

It is believed the pair met through work and he called her his 'girlfriend'.

The actor kept his love life on the down-low

Michael and Philippa went on to welcome a son together in 2007, who they named Tom, followed by another son in 2009, whose name is Will.

Where did Michael Gambon live?

He shared a grand £5 million residence in Kent with Anne Miller, aka Lady Gambon but he also split his time between his West London property with two sons and mistress Philippa Hart.

What has the acting world said about Michael Gambon's passing?

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor, and fellow actors have been speaking out about their precious memories with the talented star.

Dame Joan Collins reacted to Michael's passing on Facebook. "So sorry to hear of the death of the wonderful actor Michael Gambon," she wrote. "We played husband and wife in Ruby Wax’s pilot called ‘Mama’s Back’. A great actor and great fun."

Daniel Radcliffe has paid tribute to the legendary actor, sharing a lengthy message in a statement to Variety. " With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun," the Harry Potter star said. "Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job.

MORE: Harry Potter star shares 'disappointing' truth about the movies, revealing details

"He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket."