Chris Evans breaks silence over marriage to Alba Baptista, reveals surprising details of ceremony

Captain America is officially off the market! Chris Evans has confirmed he is married to Alba Baptista, rocking his wedding ring during an appearance at New York Comic Con on Saturday October 14.

Speaking to the audience at Javits Center, he shared: "I got married! It was really, really great."

© Craig Barritt Chris Evans speaks at a Spotlight panel during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3

The 42-year-old then revealed that the pair had two ceremonies: one on the East Coast in Massachusetts, and another in Portugal, where Alba's family lives.

"They were wonderful and beautiful," he added of the ceremonies but quipped: "It’s a lot, planning a wedding. For those [of] you who are married, it takes a lot out of you. Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

© Instagram Chris and Alba met in 2021

Their wedding in America took place in Cape Cod, and was a star-studded affair, with many familiar faces from the Marvel universe flocking to the seaside town for the romantic weekend. Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan were in attendance, as was Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner.

Alba and Chris reportedly met in 2021 but kept their romance lowkey. It was rumored to have become more serious in 2022, and they went social media public at the end of that year when Chris shared his highlights from the year, including a series of pictures including the actress.

© Getty Alba has been a rising star for several years

The 26-year-old actress has appeared in the critically acclaimed film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and the recently revived Netflix series Warrior Nun. She also has extensive experience with humanitarian organizations, including working in a Cambodian orphanage in 2018; she won the Berlin Film Festival's Shooting Star award in 2021.

Chris has always been open about how he would love to build a family, and before his relationship with Alba went public, he confessed that he was "laser-focused" on finding a partner.

© Instagram Chris and Alba had two weddings

"Maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," he told Shondaland. "I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with."

"Most of the best artists...it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," he later told People magazine in 2022. ""Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."