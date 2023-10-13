Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 'rare gift' revealed by royal insider

It's hard to believe that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot five years ago. One guest who was there to take it all in was the groom's school headmaster, Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, of Stowe School, who coincidentally also has links with the York family as the chair of Sarah Ferguson's charity, Street Child.

Anthony was one of the 800 privileged guests who were invited to the royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, followed by the stand-up luncheon at St George's Hall.

And according to Anthony, the bride and groom have the "real gift" of making everyone feel "valued and special".

"It was a joyously happy occasion," said Anthony. "It was one of those occasions where you see a large extended family coming together to celebrate a union of two people who are so patently in love with each other. The whole of the royal family was very proud.

"Eugenie and Jack made time to see almost everyone and say hello. They both worked the room really well. We spent a little bit of time chatting and it was amazing how they were able to say the right thing to every single person, to be able to identify who they were, what they do, why they're there.

"I think both of them are consummate diplomats and know exactly how to work a room. And it wasn't forced. They made everyone feel valued and special. It's a real gift."

Guests, who included A-Listers Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Cara Delevingne, Ellie Goulding and James Blunt, were treated to champagne, canapés and speeches from the groom and Eugenie's father.

"Eugenie was on the podium, looking radiant and smiling a lot," said Anthony. "I remember the Duke of York's speech well because it was much more informal and much warmer and funnier than anyone was expecting.

"I remember that there were lots of people milling around. It was plentiful, it was delicious, and the other thing I remember was that there was no sense of urgency to have to leave. That's one of the reasons everyone was spoken to because it was a very leisurely reception. I can't remember what time we left, but it felt like we'd been there for a long time."

And a lot of it was spent celebrity spotting, by the sounds of it. "There was quite a sprinkling of celebrities," said Anthony. "A lot of it was spent going, 'Oh doesn't he look a bit like so and so? Oh wait, that is so and so.'

"We walked into St George's Chapel with Robbie Williams and I remember thinking, 'Oh, that's quite interesting,' because Robbie Williams isn't somebody you see every day."

