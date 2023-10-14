What Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank said about her in his wedding speech

Wedding speeches are always a highlight of the big day and at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal nuptials, it was no different. The couple said "I do" at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in a televised wedding back in October 2018, but their daytime reception at St George's Hall was a much more private affair.

Jack's school headmaster, Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, of Stowe School, was one of the lucky guests to attend the occasion and shared some sweet details about the groom's speech with HELLO!

"The thing that came out from Jack's speech was that both him and Eugenie came across quite humble. As individuals, they're both quite humble," said Anthony. "There was a real sense of either being royal or marrying into the royal family, that you have duties and responsibilities, as well as privilege.

Jack Brooksbank arrives for his wedding to Princess Eugenie

"I think that came across in everything that was said that day. It was a very human, very warm and very intimate ceremony combined with that sense of a public occasion."

"They're clearly in love," Anthony continued. "They have a great sense of humour. They both enjoy the same sort of things. They're both entrepreneurial. And they both have a really keen sense of the importance of family, and they're showing what you can do now in the royal family, embodying a modern approach to careers and service, which I think is the template going forward for a working royal."

The school headmaster, who also knows the York family well as the chair of one of Sarah Ferguson's charities, Street Child, also recalled Prince Andrew's speech.

"I remember the Duke of York's speech in which he said that he wasn't the sort of person to give anyone a hug, and then he embraced Jack and welcomed him into the family. I thought it was just a lovely, very human gesture," said Anthony.

"Eugenie was on the podium, looking radiant and smiling a lot. I remember the Duke's speech well because it was much more informal and much warmer and funnier than anyone was expecting. And that was lovely."

Inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's daytime wedding reception

Guests, who included A-Listers Robbie Williams, Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Cara Delevingne, Ellie Goulding and James Blunt, were treated to champagne and canapés during the stand-up luncheon at St George's Hall.

Later in the evening, a more select guest list headed on to Prince Andrew and Sarah's home, Royal Lodge, where the royals threw a festival-themed, black tie reception.

Wedding guest Cleo von Adelsheim dances at Princess Eugenie's wedding reception

"I was invited but because I work in a boarding school, I couldn't justify spending a second day of having fun," Anthony revealed. "During term time you're never really off duty.

"So sadly, we did get an invite but we didn't go and I regret not going now because I heard it was a really good party. They had fantastic entertainment, a fair ground and it was really relaxed. I heard it was a cross between a Buckingham Palace garden party and Glastonbury. It sounded very fun. The Duchess said I should have come. She was a bit annoyed with me and my wife for not going."

