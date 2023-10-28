Adam Thomas' bride's sheer mesh second wedding dress and face jewels could rival Strictly's sequins

Adam Thomas may not be used to getting dressed up in Strictly Come Dancing sparkles, but unearthed photos of his 2017 wedding day prove that his wife Caroline Daly is no stranger to glamorous glitter.

The Emmerdale actor – who is partnered with Luba Mushtuk in the 2023 BBC competition – wed his childhood sweetheart Caroline at Delamere Manor. Located on 100 acres of Cheshire countryside, the manor house was formerly Gary Barlow's home but has since been turned into a gorgeous wedding venue boasting a six-acre lake and a courtyard with a fully retractable roof.

Caroline walked down the aisle in a beautiful mermaid wedding dress with a sparkly fitted silhouette, a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps, which she layered over a sheer top with lace applique. She later tweaked the gown to create two further bridal looks – removing the top and shortening the skirt – but it was her second wedding dress that garnered the most attention.

The newlyweds were pictured inside their wedding reception, with fairy lights hanging above guests in the background. Caroline had changed into a sparkly gown with a low V-neck and delicate straps, covered with eye-catching sparkles with sheer mesh panels around her waist.

She kept her hairstyle the same, with her blonde locks fastened into a princess-style bun adorned with a glittery headpiece. Caroline amped up her beauty look by adding silver jewels to her forehead, emphasising her bold black smokey eye makeup.

Meanwhile, Adam maintained his chic blue suit throughout the day and evening.

© Instagram Adam Thomas married his childhood sweetheart Caroline in 2017

"Love this pic @adamthomas21 @leahbrunton_x @lewis_diamond7 thank you so much to @unicornfestivalglitter for our glitter!!" Caroline captioned the photo, and the comments section was filled with comments such as: "The best people have body glitter at their weddings!!!!" and: "You look so pretty!"

The face art was something that guests could enjoy throughout the evening, alongside fire performances and music. Guest included Adam's brothers, Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Love Island star Scott Thomas, their eldest son Teddy, and Brooke Vincent and Tina O'Brien.

© Instagram The couple share two children

The Waterloo Road actor and the professional dancer have since expanded their family, welcoming daughter Elsie in 2018. Adam is receiving plenty of support from the whole family as he wows judges on Strictly Come Dancing, but he joked he had an argument with Caroline ahead of joining the show.

WATCH: The emotional moment Strictly's Luba breaks down in tears over Adam Thomas' amazing routine

"She’s a dance teacher. But no, she’s not given me any tips," he told The Sun. "We literally had this argument the other day because I was like, ‘Why have you not taught me how to dance after all these years I’ve been with you?’ And she was like, 'Well, you’ve never taught me how to act’. I was like, ‘Yeah, very good point actually!'"

DON'T MISS: Why Strictly's Angela Scanlon never took husband's last name following woodland wedding