Why Strictly's Angela Scanlon never took husband's last name following woodland wedding

Angela Scanlon, 39, has been married to Roy Horgan since 2014, but she continues to go by her maiden name almost a decade later.

A woman taking her husband's name is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years when the wife was considered her spouse's possession. While some now choose to change their moniker to create a united family name, others have broken the patriarchal mould and kept their maiden names for feminist, professional or personal reasons.

In Angela's case, her decision was driven by the latter, with her sentimentally stating it was an "ode to my dad."

"I’ve no plans to change my name to Mrs Horgan," the Strictly Come Dancing star told The Herald two months after her big day.

"It sounds like I’m being kind of old lady-ish, but I don’t want to. I’m one of four girls and there are no brothers to carry on the name. In my head, this is my ode to my dad. If we have children though, there will absolutely not be a double-barrel situation."

Irish television presenter Angela and tech entrepreneur Roy had a boho wedding in 2014, with photos showing the newlyweds in a picturesque forest location in Wicklow.

The bride looked beautiful in a sparkly wedding dress which featured a white floor-length A-line skirt and delicate gold lace over the bodice. She added a long trailing veil tucked into her effortless beachy waves and held a bouquet made up of pastel pink and white pastel peonies.

To mark her fourth wedding anniversary in 2018, Angela shared a rare wedding photo alongside the message: "4 years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something)... My [world] x."

© Instagram Angela and Roy share two daughters

The couple have since welcomed their two daughters, Ruby Ellen, born in 2018, and Marnie Fae, born in 2022. Angela shared a rare insight into their home life following the coronavirus pandemic.

"Roy is usually up and about and gone early in the morning, but hasn’t been over the course of lockdown. So, we’ve been having breakfast together as a family, which is something we would never have had in normal times or normal life.

© Instagram The couple spent more time together as a family during the coronavirus lockdown

"Prior to lockdown, the only time the three of us were together for any extended period of time, 24/7 was when we were on holiday for a week," she told The Sunday Post in 2020.

"I actually really enjoyed the quiet after a manic front end of the year. I had regrets around never taking a proper – whatever that means – maternity leave after I had my daughter, so instead of driving myself mad, I worked really hard on focusing on the upsides.

"I turned lockdown into a kind of forced maternity leave that I attempted to view as a gift I never gave myself."

