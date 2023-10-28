Victoria Beckham could be Marilyn Monroe in extremely rare photo of vow renewal dress

Victoria Beckham has finally shared a glimpse of her vow renewal dress – and it only took 17 years! Taking a trip down memory lane on Saturday, the fashion designer, 49, sent Instagram into meltdown after revealing a glimpse of the rarely-seen Roberto Cavalli dress that she chose for her 2006 nuptials to husband, David Beckham.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham stepped out in a satin mini dress for her vow renewals in London

Channelling Marilyn Monroe in the satin mini dress, Victoria opted for a classic white bridal gown complete with spaghetti straps and diamante detailing along the bodice. As for accessories, the former Spice Girl kept things simple, adding a pair of gold stilettos for a pop of colour.

With her brunette tresses cascading in a beautiful, sleek blow dry, Victoria's makeup was kept natural and dewy for the ceremony.

Captioning the sweet throwback snap, which coincides with the release of her new perfume, Suite 302, Victoria wrote: "This fragrance is a tribute to mine and David's love affair with Paris. Every time I smell Suite 302, it takes me back.

"In 2006 we renewed our vows, I wore a white Roberto Cavalli dress, and we had a whirlwind 24 hours in Paris, staying in Suite 302."

In a recent interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Victoria shared further details about the surprise ceremony – which David had planned in secret. At the time, the Beckhams had been living in Madrid.

"We were doing school on Monday and David said we had to go somewhere for the afternoon," explained Victoria.

© GOFF PHOTOS David had planned the vow renewal in secret, totally surprising Victoria

"We land in London, get off the plane and were met by the same car that drove us on our wedding day. We got remarried with the priest that married us all those years ago!"

"I think how can this get any better?" added Victoria. "We get on the plane and we fly to Paris, where we had a 24-hour honeymoon and we stayed in Suite 302."

© Getty Victoria and David renewed their vows at their Hertfordshire family home known as 'Beckingham Palace'

David had whisked Victoria back to their £11.5 million Hertfordshire family home known as 'Beckingham Palace' for their nuptials.

The couple had a tiny guest list of just six people, according to David. Opening up about their low-key celebration during an appearance on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer said: "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding] and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house."

In memory of the special vow renewal, both Victoria and David got matching tattoos of Roman numerals to mark the date 8 May 2006, alongside the Latin phrase 'De Integro' meaning 'Again from the start.'

© Netflix David and Victoria Beckham wore matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits at their first wedding

The vow renewal bore a stark contrast to the A-lister's £750,000 wedding in 1999. Originally, Victoria and David had tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. They said 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle, which hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900. Straying from tradition, Victoria and David wore purple on their big day.