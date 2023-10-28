Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen details of lavish $24 million Miami home

Victoria Beckham and her football star husband, David, have quite the property portfolio from a chic West London townhouse to a luxurious penthouse in Miami. On Thursday, the former Spice Girl shared a glimpse of never-before-seen details of their elevated US abode in a candid update on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-four shared a candid video from the inside the One Hundred Museum building, where their A-list penthouse is located. In the clip, Victoria told fans about her brand-new perfume, but it was the dramatic monochrome furnishings that really stole the show. See the full video below.

Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen details of Miami home

Captioning the post, the pop star penned: "SAN YSIDRO DRIVE! MY GO-TO TONIGHT IN MIAMI! I love the process of choosing from my collection of three @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty #VBFragrances, depending on where I’m going or what I’m wearing… San Ysidro Drive is my go-to in Miami!! Kisses xx Available now at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com and at 36 Dover Street!!"

In the clip, Victoria showed off the ultra-glam hanging lights in the black-and-white section of the family home, that were individually attached to a slick black canopy and matching rod. The lights themselves featured what appeared to be a gold shade and oversized bulb, only covering the underside of the light.

VB as the most glamorous dressing room in the ultra-luze penthouse

Fans could also see a high black marble table with matching elevated bench seating. Contrasting the white walls and ceiling, was a dramatic square-shaped arch on the back wall, perfectly pulling together all the deep ebony furnishings of the stylish room.

Victoria was even perfectly in keeping with the black-and-white theme and donned a classic black long-sleeved top for the video.

The trio enjoyed a family gym session

Their penthouse in the US is truly the stuff of dreams, which comes as no surprise as the building - which houses 100 tenants - was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel. Each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets, and spa-like bathrooms. Not to mention the singer's ultra-luxe dressing room!

VB has previously captured her and her family members in their state-of-the-art gym which is packed with exercise bikes and dumbbells.

Last week, Victoria and David recruited Harper for a family workout and the trio were pictured standing behind their pink exercise mats ahead of their session. Victoria and Harper matched wearing all-black together; Victoria in cropped leggings and a vest, whilst the tween opted for sporty shorts and a vest top, and twinned with a slick back ponytail hairstyle.