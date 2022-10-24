Inside Victoria and David Beckham's secret second wedding at £11.5m mansion The vow renewal took place in 2006

More and more celebrities seem to be having second weddings in recent years, but Victoria and David Beckham jumped on the trend long before it was popular.

Just seven years after their castle wedding in Ireland, the footballer and the former Spice Girls star renewed their vows in a very intimate ceremony. With a small guest list and a private venue, very little is known about the Beckhams' home wedding, but it sounds like it was worlds apart from their lavish 1999 nuptials complete with thrones, crowns and outfit changes.

WATCH: David Beckham shares rare wedding day footage with Victoria

Take a look at everything we know…

In 2006, the couple jetted from Madrid - where David was based at the time - to their £11.5 million Hertfordshire family home known as 'Beckingham Palace' for their nuptials, which was arranged by David as a secret to his wife.

David and Victoria renewed their vows at their home, Beckingham Palace

At the time, the couple were only parents to their eldest children, Brooklyn, who was born in 1999 before their first wedding, Romeo, whom they welcomed in 2002, and Cruz, who was born in 2005. Their daughter Harper wasn't born until 2011, so only three of their children would have been in attendance.

They were among a tiny guest list of just six, according to David. Opening up about their low-key celebration during an appearance on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer said: "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding] and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house."

The couple at their first wedding in 1999

Although neither David nor Victoria have lifted the lid on what they wore the second time round, the Daily Mirror reported that the sports star chose a white dress for VB ahead of the ceremony – and he clearly preferred their ensembles from their first wedding outfits.

After comparing his 1999 purple outfit to Dumb & Dumber, David joked on Desert Island Discs: "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?'

"I even had a top hat in purple."

In memory of the special vow renewal, both Victoria and David got matching tattoos of Roman numerals to mark the date 8 May 2006, alongside the Latin phrase 'De Integro' meaning 'Again from the start.'

