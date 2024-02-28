Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo enjoys passionate kiss with new boyfriend Breckin Meyer at friend's wedding

Kelly Rizzo's romance with her new boyfriend, Breckin Meyer, appears to be going from strength to strength following news of their blossoming romance earlier this month.

The widow of the late Full House actor, Bob Saget, has seemingly found love again, two years after his death in January 2022 following head trauma from a fall in his Orlando hotel room.

The Comfort Food podcast host, 44, and the Clueless actor, 49, couldn't keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed a passionate kiss while attending a friend's wedding in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, over the weekend.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo speaks out in emotional new video following his death

Kelly looked beautiful wearing a long, strapless blue dress and appeared very much in love as she placed her hands on Breckin's face while pulling him in for a steamy kiss during the beach nuptials.

While it's unclear how long the new couple have been dating, they announced their relationship on February 4 by making their debut at the Jam For Janie Grammy Awards viewing party.

© AKGS Kelly and Breckin enjoyed a passionate kiss on the beach

Pictured together while holding hands on the red carpet, Kelly admitted that while she felt ready to go public with her new relationship, it took some time for her to feel comfortable dating again after Bob's death.

"It took a while," Kelly told E! News, "to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'"

© Getty Breckin and Kelly made their relationship public on Feb 4

She was thankful though that she had the full support of the late comedian's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 31, whom Bob shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," she said. "They're just angels. And to have [their] support is so meaningful."

Bob was found dead on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old.

© Getty Bob was found dead in January 2022

Kelly and his family issued a statement confirming the news at the time, which read: "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

Bob's cause of death was confirmed as the result of "blunt head trauma" from an accidental blow to the back of his head following "an unwitnessed fall backwards", according to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

© Getty Bob's daughters have given Kelly their blessing to date again

His heartbroken family confirmed the coroner's findings in another statement released just weeks after his death. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

© Phillip Faraone Bob Saget was 65 when he died

Acknowledging the huge outpouring of love and support they had received from fans and friends following Bob's untimely death, they added: "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.