Lisa Kudrow's rarely-seen husband of 30 years Michael Stern is secretly her biggest fan

Lisa Kudrow has been a recognisable face on our television screens for years, most notably for her role as guitar-playing eccentric Phoebe Buffay in the iconic NBC sitcom, Friends.

Phoebe's witty one-liners and kooky songs made Lisa a comedy star and over the show's ten-year run, Lisa, like all of the Friends cast, built up a huge fanbase. But it seems no one is a bigger fan of Lisa's than her very own husband of almost 30 years, Michael Stern.

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow's celebrates her son's birthday

The adorable couple are rarely spotted out together – except for the odd red carpet event – and prefer to mostly keep away from the spotlight.

However, they have shared some insight into their private life, from being parents to why Michael is Lisa's biggest advocate…

Who is Lisa Kudrow's husband?

Lisa Kudrow, 60, is married to advertising executive Michael Stern. Born and raised in France, Michael, 65, moved to the United States in the 1980s for his career and has remained ever since.

Lisa and husband Michael's early romance might surprise you

The Friends actress has shared the occasional story from her and Michael's marriage. Lisa even revealed in a previous interview that when she first met the man who would later become her husband, he was in fact dating her roommate.

MORE: Lisa Kudrow's rarely-seen son Julian is all grown up - and following in her footsteps in Hollywood

MORE: Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow's 60th birthday with sweet tribute - and shares unusual nickname

© Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock Michael Stern and Lisa Kudrow, pictured in 1998, the year they welcomed their son, Julian

"I was living with a French girl and he had just moved here and they were dating when we first met. But I'm freakishly polite, so I saw him and went, 'Well, he's the perfect man and it's all ruined because now they're together,'" she said, adding: "I thought that that's not nice to flirt. But the minute I saw him I went, 'Well, that's it, there he is.'"

The couple would end up dating and they tied the knot in 1995, and have been happily married ever since.

© Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock Michael Stern and Lisa Kudrow at the 'P.S. I Love You' Film Premiere, Los Angeles

The couple are parents to a son

Die-hard Friends fans will know that Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe was pregnant during the show when she was a surrogate for her brother, Frank Junior, played by Giovanni Ribisi. But did you know that Lisa was in fact pregnant in real life?

The actress and Michael found out they were expecting their son while Lisa was working on the hit show, so the creators wrote her pregnancy into the script. Lisa told PEOPLE that the cast and crew were all wonderful while she was pregnant on set: "The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you.'

© NBC Lisa Kudrow's pregnancy was written into the show

"And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!' 'Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name."

Their son Julien is now a 25-year-old USC graduate! Lisa and Michael are clearly super proud of their son. On Instagram, when Julien graduated from the University of Southern California, Lisa said: "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him … @juls_magewls."

© Michael Tran Lisa Kudrow with her son, Julien

Why Michael Stern is his famous wife's biggest fan

When the Friends cast got together in 2021 for the reunion special, the actors discussed whether they ever watch back episodes of the iconic show. Lisa admitted to host James Corden that she can't bring herself to watch it as she hates watching herself, however, Michael is a big fan and "loves" watching his wife play Phoebe.

"He enjoys [the episodes] more than I do, because I'm mortified with myself," she said.