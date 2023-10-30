Sarah Michelle Gellar channels Buffy in sheer thigh-split wedding guest dress

Sarah Michelle Gellar put her style prowess on full display as she attended a friend's wedding over the weekend.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 46, looked glamorous in a pastel pink lace floor-length gown which many of her followers compared to her character's blush prom dress in the 1999 episode.

© Instagram The actress looked pretty in pink for her friend's wedding

Unlike the strapless one her fictional character wore, Sarah's latest frock featured delicate straps, a corset bodice, a peplum waist and a thigh-split skirt. She teamed it with nude platform heels and a silver clutch bag, styling her blonde hair into effortless waves.

"I love weddings," she captioned the photos, and one fan commented: "This is reminiscent of Buffy's prom," while a second agreed, penning: "Came here to say the same!"

© Getty The couple met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer

"Sooo pretty! Still best dress was Buffy's prom dress! I loved it just so beautiful!" a third remarked, and a fourth added: "There is no way you’re slaying in that outfit. Don’t get me wrong, you are SLAYING in that outfit."

Sarah tagged V. Chapman, a Los Angeles-based boutique womenswear brand that offers bridal and bridesmaid dresses. The brand revealed the actress was rocking the Ophilia Dress, which retails for $465 and comes in black, white, neutral, olive and more colourways.

© Getty The actors share a daughter, Charlotte, and son Rocky

According to the website, Sarah's chosen dress "is partially lined with a nude mesh for a sheer effect" and "the back lacing cinches you in to show off your amazing figure and also allows for adjustability in the bodice."

Sarah celebrated her own wedding with fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr 21 years ago. The couple met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, and they started dating in 2000. They tied the knot the following year and they have since welcomed two children: Charlotte Grace and Rocky.

WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare video of daughter's impressive talent

To mark their 20th wedding anniversary in 2022, Sarah shared a rare throwback photo of their big day, which saw her wear a stunning strapless ruffled bridal gown with her blonde hair fastened into a neat bun. She grinned at her new husband, who was affectionately kissing her hand dressed in a coordinating white suit.

On the subject of the secret to their happy marriage, Freddie joked on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O he had made himself "necessary" to his wife.

"I hesitate at giving [relationship] advice because what's good for me may kill another, just like peanut butter," he began, adding: "My mum was a chef and I learned how to cook, and I married someone who couldn't cook. So I'm necessary. She needs me to live and sustain herself!" he joked.

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham could be Marilyn Monroe in extremely rare photo of vow renewal dress