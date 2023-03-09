Lisa Kudrow's rarely-seen son Julian is all grown up - and following in her footsteps in Hollywood Looks like Lisa Kudrow's son Julian Stern takes after his mom!

Friends star Lisa Kudrow is famously private about her family life, but it looks like her 24-year-old son Julian Stern is following in her Hollywood footsteps.

In the past the actress, who famously played Phoebe Buffay on the iconic sitcom, has rarely spoken about Julian. But when she does, it's very revealing.

For example, the star, 59, has spoken about what it felt like to have an empty nest, after her lookalike son left home.

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow makes rare comment on son Julian's graduation

Loading the player...

"I think I'm handling it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away… and independent. It's hard," she told Jimmy Kimmel.

She added: "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

Filmmaker and actor Julian made a rare appearance with his Friends star mom on the red carpet

And Julian, whose dad is Lisa's husband of 28 years Michel Stern, has been using his independence to forge ahead with a career in movies.

He graduated from film school as an aspiring cinematographer in 2021 with his proud mom looking on, and, it appears, he has decided to go in front of the cameras too.

Though he seemed to be focused on film editing post-college, he's also an actor who has a role in the short film Seth's Big Break 2, which you can watch on YouTube.

Lisa with Julian's dad, her husband of 28 years Michel Stern

Lisa, who once had her own very different career dreams, recently celebrated a friend's big milestone as her Friends co-star Courteney Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Joined by another on and off screen BFF Jennifer Aniston, Lisa paid an emotional tribute to her bestie of 30 years as they attended the ceremony to support their longtime pal.

“Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally.”