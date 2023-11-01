Bobby Brazier shares emotional moment with late mum Jade in unearthed wedding clip

While Bobby Brazier's father Jeff Brazier is busy cheering him on as he competes in Strictly Come Dancing with Dianne Buswell, one person missing from the audience is his late mother Jade Goody.

The Big Brother star passed away in March 2009 from cervical cancer, shortly after she married Jack Tweed. In order to create lasting memories of her wedding, Jade chose to allow cameras inside in order to produce the shows Jade: Bride to Be and Jade: Jade’s Wedding.

© Living TV The doting mother gave both of her sons a kiss at the altar

They marked one of the first times that her sons Bobby, then five, and Freddie, then four, had appeared on TV, following their sporadic appearances on their famous mother's other shows Jade's Salon and Just Jade.

Unearthed clips from Living TV show Jack lifting his stepson off his lap as he stood ready for Jade's entrance down the aisle. She was dressed in a white Manuel Mota gown gifted by Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed with a fitted drop waist, a V back and a princess skirt which her father held up for her.

Bobby looked mesmerised by his beautiful mum, staring up at her as he held her hand at the altar dressed in a blue suit and white tie. Jade bent down to give both of her little boys a kiss before the tearful ceremony began. After they exchanged vows, Jade and her family celebrated at Down Hall Country Court Hotel in Essex.

Jade sadly passed away just one month later, and Jeff raised their sons as a single parent until he met his now-wife Kate Dwyer.

Bobby has admitted he doesn't have many memories of his mother, since he was so young when she died, but he went on to follow in her footsteps, forging a career as an actor on EastEnders.

"I’m always being told about her and what she meant to people. I guess I know my mum through other people’s memories of my mum," he told The Times. When he was told about her glowing personality, he replied: "Thanks, Mum, for giving me your amazing personality and your beautiful face."

In September 2018, Bobby had another special role in a family wedding as his dad Jeff married Kate at Tivoli Carvoeiro resort on the Algarve.

In photos shared with HELLO!, Jeff and his two sons and best men wore matching white jackets, bow ties, cropped trousers and loafers, while the bride looked beautiful in a strapless Merci wedding dress by Madeline Gardner from Bellissima Weddings.

On the subject of whether his late mum would have been proud of her sons, Freddie joked: "I reckon she'd be shocked at how tall Bobby is." Jeff added: "She would feel incredibly, incredibly proud. How helpful they've been, how well they talk, how open they are."

