Graziano Di Prima's bride models cascading mermaid hair in princess-worthy wedding photos

Between their castle venue and their horse and carriage, Graziano Di Prima and his dancer wife Giada Lini's wedding was worthy of a Disney princess movie.

Shortly before he began Strictly Come Dancing 2023, Graziano marked his first wedding anniversary by posting a series of beautiful throwback photos of their big day, which began with a Catholic service in Basilica della Madonna della Catena in his hometown Riesi before the celebrations moved to the coast.

Embracing the fairytale surroundings, Dancing with the Stars professional Giada styled her long blonde hair in a voluminous ponytail with glamorous curls that cascaded past her shoulders and face-framing strands left loose. A sparkly silver hair accessory was positioned underneath the updo, while she chose to forego a traditional veil.

She wore a glamorous white gown with off-the-shoulder lace straps, a sheer low-cut panel on the bodice, and a princess-style skirt. Beauty-wise, Giada opted for dark eyeliner, lashings of mascara, defined brows and a dark nude pink lip.

"1st Wedding Anniversary! I can’t believe it! Already?! Remembering the best day of my life with my favorite person! Ti Amo amore. We dreamed about that day so much and when that day arrived, Was like a dream!

"You were Stunning! Amore today and forever our fairytale! +1," gushed Graziano, and the comments section quickly filled with compliments such as: "Beautiful," and: "You look so handsome!!!"

© Instagram Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini got engaged in 2019

Modelling slicked-back curly hair and a black suit, Graziano posed with his new wife outside the Castle of Falconara, a 14th-century hilltop castle overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

The couple got engaged on-stage during a Burn the Floor performance in May 2019. They were forced to delay their 2020 wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Graziano shared a heartfelt message alongside a series of throwback pictures of the lovebirds.

© Instagram Graziano is partnered with Love Island's Zara McDermott

"Today would have been the most important day of our life, our WEDDING," he wrote on their planned wedding day. "Of course with this worldwide situation we decided to postpone our dream to next summer... but AMORE this day will arrive soon, and you know how much I LOVE YOU and how much I want you beside me."

The pro dancer is partnered up with former Love Island star Zara McDermott in this year's BBC dancing competition. While they have been impressing the judges and the fans at home, Graziano is likely looking forward to spending more time with his wife once filming ends.

