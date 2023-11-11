Shirlie Kemp reveals stunning new addition at Victorian home with Martin Kemp

Shirlie and Martin Kemp are in the process of renovating their Victorian property, and they've just ticked another project off their list. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shirlie's Instagram account, Maison Number 9, which is dedicated to their home transformations, revealed that the couple have installed a beautiful new fireplace, and just in time for winter.

Giving fans a glimpse of their new addition, which featured a white marble mantelpiece and a contemporary gas fire, the caption read: "The only nice thing about the winter is getting the lighting right and the house all warm & cosy.

"A fireplace creates such a lovely vibe when it's dark outside. Had to add after reading some of your comments. This is actually a gas fire which has a clear glass front. In all honesty I love a real open fire but they are incredibly messy and the heat output on this is really good! Downside gas prices have tripled."

WATCH: Roman Kemp's mother Shirlie's home undergoes incredible Christmas transformation

Shortly after posting, Shirlie was quickly complimented on her choice of decor. "You've a great eye for detail! Should have been an interior designer. Your house is stunning," wrote one. "Absolutely love this," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Beautiful, nothing like a real fire."

Since moving into their historic home, Shirlie and Martin have tackled almost every room transforming the property from drab to fab. One of the most impressive makeovers has to be the old pig shed in their garden which is now a fully functioning outdoor room that looks incredible.

Other spaces that have had a major glow up are the kitchen and bathroom. Howdens masterminded their dream kitchen design with a huge island and white cupboards. As for their bathroom, while the space was formerly plain and outdated, now it looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel with oversized marble tiles, a dresser with chic twin sinks and opulent gold mirrors.

MORE: Shirlie Kemp's health warning to son Roman: 'See a doctor

READ: Roman Kemp's mother Shirlie's incredible Christmas home transformation could be Santa's Grotto

Proud parents to their two children, Martin and Shirlie's son Roman Kemp has flown the nest, and currently resides in a flat in Vauxhall, that he previously shared with ex Anne-Sophie Flury.

© Instagram Roman Kemp has a neutral colour scheme at his home

Over the years, Roman has given fans a glimpse inside, showcasing the modern kitchen with taupe handleless cabinets, black worktops and integrated appliances including a wine fridge.

© Instagram The star has his own flat in Vauxhall

Roman has also opened up about transforming his bedroom at the property. Showing off his tranquil space, Roman told his followers: "My new house has become quite the project and couldn't be happier with my new bed and tables from @bensonsforbedshq genuine legends for helping out, thank you!"