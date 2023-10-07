Lorraine Kelly supported by fans as she marks incredible achievement

Lorraine Kelly is one of our favourite breakfast TV presenters, and the star was over the moon when she found out that she had been included in a new book hailing inspirational Scottish women.

As you can see in the clip below, Lorraine was overjoyed to look through a book called Spectacular Scottish Women that included icons like Annie Lennox and Mary, Queen of Scots, and in one of the spots was the Lorraine host herself. "What, what, what," she enthused as she came across a cartoon portrait of herself. "Page 54? No!"

She then flicked to the spot where she found a stunning cartoon photo of herself presenting on her titular show. She beamed: "That's amazing. So happy to be included in this," before thanking author Louise Baillie who wrote the book and illustrator Eilidh Muldoon.

In her caption, the 63-year-old enthused: "OMG - beyond chuffed to be included in this fabulous book! What an honour! Thank you @florisbooks @DiscoverKelpies," and her fans were quick to offer their support.

One wrote: "Spectacular and Scottish you fit the bill!" while a second posted: "That's so cool! So you should be chuffed with that!" and a third complimented: "Wow that's fab Lorraine, history in the making."

A fourth added: "How wonderful!! And very well deserved!!!" and a fifth shared: "Oh, I'm gonna get that!"

Lorraine's inclusion comes ahead of the release of the presenter's own book, The Island Swimmer, which will be released in February 2024. In an exciting update earlier in the week, she revealed that she would be taking the book on tour, visiting locations up and down the country to meet fans and share details on her writing process.

The news of her novel came as a surprise to fans, who rushed to comment on Lorraine's post, with comments such as: "Delighted Lorraine. Will look forward to reading the book," and: "Very exciting, I look forward to reading your book."

While the news seems to have come out of nowhere, eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that Lorraine has hinted at her book topic several times over the years.

Set in Orkney, with the title The Island Swimmer, the book is likely to be about cold-water swimming – something Lorraine has shared her passion for in the past, and credits with her slim figure.

In an interview with South Wales magazine, Lorraine revealed that she exercises regularly, walking her dog every day and doing online workouts as often as she can – but outdoor swimming has a special place in her heart.

"I love wild water swimming – I don't get to do it as much as I’d like, but now the weather's getting a wee bit better, I'll try to do it once a week, for sure. It's good for you physically, and really good for you mentally too" Lorraine said.