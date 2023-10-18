Lorraine Kelly, 63, makes controversial bedroom habit confession live on air

Lorraine Kelly, 63, often keeps her personal life with husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie out of the limelight, but on Wednesday, the presenter made a surprising bedroom confession.

On the topic of bedsharing, the ITV icon admitted that she sleeps with her two furry friends – her beloved dogs, Ruby and Angus. Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals her sleeping arrangements at home

While the UK is most definitely a dog-loving nation, many draw the line about pets in bed with you so this confession could divide her loyal following.

Lorraine isn't the only ITV star that likes to snooze with her pooch as Ruth Langsford has previously revealed that her dog Maggie is allowed on her bed.

© Photo: Instagram Ruth lets Maggie sleep on her bed

When Ruth shared a photo with her dog snuggled up on top of the duvet, she wrote: "Lie in with Maggie watching @eammonholmes on the tele!"

Should you share your bed with your dog?

The Sleep Foundation outlines the risks and benefits of sleeping in the same bed as your four-legged friend. While it could expose you to more germs and aggravate allergies, research also suggests that it has mental health benefits.

Where does Lorraine Kelly live?

© Photo: Instagram Lorraine in her beautiful conservatory

Lorraine resides in Buckinghamshire and her riverside property is truly stunning.

The TV star relocated from Dundee back in 2017 after her daughter Rosie moved out, choosing to sell her seven-bedroom mansion for £845,000 in order to move closer to London for work.

"My husband and I have recently moved to a much smaller house as there's only the two of us now," Lorraine told Wayfair in 2018.

The TV host lives in Buckinghamshire

Over the years, fans have seen glimpses into Lorraine's beautiful home which features a stunning conservatory, a cosy lounge and a pristine garden complete with a large outdoor sofa.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of Lorraine’s home is her guest house in the garden. One year, the TV presenter enlisted the help of Wayfair to transform the cosy cabin into a winter wonderland. How dreamy!

© Wayfair Lorraine has a stunning guesthouse

Who is Lorraine Kelly's husband Steve?

© Instagram Lorraine and Steve share one daughter together

Steve is a cameraman and the couple's love story began when they met in the TV-am office. "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that,'" she told Woman and Home.

© Photo: Instagram The TV star wore a Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress to marry Steve in 1992

"It all happened rather quickly when we had to do a shoot on location at Glencoe. We were staying in a tiny hotel in the middle of nowhere and I got him incredibly drunk on tequila before making my move. The way I remember it is that I leapt on him like a ninja and he had absolutely no defence!" she continued.

The couple then went on to tie the knot at Mains Castle in Dundee in September 1992.