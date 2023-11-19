Maeva D'Ascanio is a glowing bride for intimate Chelsea wedding with James Taylor - exclusive photos

When it came to choosing the location for the first of their two wedding ceremonies, there was only one place in mind for stylish Made in Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor.

“It’s a part of us, that’s where it all started,” said Maeva, 31, of their intimate ceremony, which took place last week at Chelsea Old Town Hall in front of an intimate gathering of 20 of their closest friends and family.

© Roberta Facchini Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor exchanged vows at Chelsea Old Town Hall

It's the same upmarket area of west London where they first found fame on a reality show and is also the place where they subsequently fell in love in a relationship captured on camera for the hit television series.

WATCH: Made in Chelsea's James Taylor's romantic proposal to Maeva D'Ascanio in Rome

A starring role at the ceremony went to their 11-month-old son Beau who they welcomed in November last year. Dispensing with tradition, both the bride and groom walked down the aisle together holding their precious son.

Special meaning behind Chelsea wedding venue

© Roberta Facchini The pair revealed the location had a special meaning since they met in Chelsea

Their choice of location – which was also where former Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo married earlier this year – was deliberate. "We did say to each other that in a way it was actually a good thing to pick that registry office as we did meet in Chelsea."

© Roberta Facchini The Made in Chelsea star looked stunning in a rose gold top by Jesus Piero and an A-line skirt by Stephanie Allin

Dressed in a spectacular rose gold top by Jesus Piero which she paired with a full-length A-line skirt by Stephanie Allin and a birdcage headband veil in rose gold by PS Bridal and shoes by Jimmy Choo, Maeva completed her unique bridal look with a cream bouquet from McQueen’s Flowers and a simple pearl necklace.

James looked smart in a suit from Diverso while handsome Beau was adorable in a blue sailor outfit from Little Bevan.

Maeva and James' son Beau's starring role

Inside the registry office, the couple exchanged traditional vows, opting to read more personal ones at their second ceremony, which will be held for their wider circle of friends and family next month. Their son sat with his parents throughout, even sitting on his mother’s knee while the newlyweds signed the marriage certificate.

© Roberta Facchini The couple's son Beau sat on his parent's lap during the ceremony

"Beau was here the whole time, he was either on James’s lap or my lap," French-born Maeva recalled.

"He was noisy and very funny. He is our little prince and it was more than important for us to have him with us. He was basically marrying his parents!"

Second wedding plans

© Roberta Facchini Maeva joked their little boy was "noisy"

The couple chose to keep their first ceremony so small to make it different from their second celebration next month. "It was very intimate with only family and close friends. The legal part was beautiful and feels very real," James explained. “But we wanted to keep it small and to make the difference between that one and the big date next month when we are inviting some of our Made in Chelsea friends."

Maeva was especially touched that her parents flew over from her native France to take part in the celebrations. "To have them there was so special," she tells us.

And they are looking forward to saying ‘I do’ all over again when they hold their next celebration in a few weeks’ time. “We cannot wait for the big wedding in December - not long now!”

Photography: Roberta Facchini

Event Planner: Audrey Ametis Weddings

LOOK: 8 Made in Chelsea stars' engagements and weddings that are straight out of a fairytale

To see more details of Maeva and James’s wedding, pick up next week's issue of HELLO!. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.