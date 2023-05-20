Jamie Laing marries Sophie Habboo marry in gorgeous second Marbella wedding

Jamie Laing and partner Sophie Habboo have married for the second time in a romantic Marbella service after initially tying the knot in Chelsea.

The pair married again on Saturday in Sotogrande, a privately owned residential development in Andalusia. The wedding venue would have provided the bride and groom plenty of scenic views with pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and even the Rock of Gibraltar making up part of the horizon.

WATCH: Jamie Laing reveals proposal during podcast

Jamie arrived at the wedding alongside Georgie Le Roux, his bride-to-be's best friend, and looked incredibly dapper in a black suit. Meanwhile Georgie looked fabulous in a black floral dress covered in roses.

But Sophie entirely stole the show with her exquisite bridal gown that featured a beautiful lace veil and sheer sleeving paired with a pair of white shoes.

DISCOVER: How Princess Beatrice inspired Sophie Habboo's mini wedding dress look

Among the guests at the service were Spencer Matthews, who ended up missing Jamie's first wedding as he was on holiday with wife Vogue Williams and their two children at the time, leading to Jamie not inviting him.

Spencer admitted to being "devastated" saying that he would have "flown around the world three times" to make it to the wedding due to the friend's close bond.

© Getty Images Jamie and Sophie married last month

Last month, Sophie was all smiles as she was pictured leaving Chelsea Registry Office, before sharing a kiss with her new husband Jamie on the steps against the backdrop of a red and pink floral arch.

The 27-year-old looked stunning in a £3,865 mini dress by Vivienne Westwood complete with a corset bodice, sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder straps and a tulip skirt that emphasised her long tanned legs.

PHOTOS: Jamie Laing's wedding transformation wows Strictly castmates

READ: Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing rushed to hospital after breathing difficulties

She wore her blonde hair – recently dyed ahead of her wedding – in loose waves, and accessorised with a short Gigi & Olive bow veil, pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels with embellished straps, and a fitting 'Wifey For Lifey' Sophia Webster clutch bag.

Meanwhile, Jamie looked dapper in a dark blue suit and white shirt. Making the most of the sunny weather, the couple both accessorised with sunglasses.

While their first wedding was in Chelsea, their second was in Marbella

After their ceremony, they enjoyed lunch at Stanley's with guests dining on trout, cod main and wedding cake.

The pair got engaged in December 2021, but Jamie later admitted to Spencer Matthews during their podcast 6 Degrees that he was "freaking out" during the proposal.

"We had our first ever date, pretty much, in the Rosewood Hotel," he explained, before adding he spent several hours creating a romantic proposal setting complete with hundreds of candles and white petals. "I went there in the middle of the day, around 1 o'clock in the afternoon. I got balloons, I got candles, I got flowers, I got everything.

"And she was like, 'Oh, I'm stuck in traffic.' I was like, 'Oh my god.' I had lit so many candles the room was roasting, it was so hot! So I turn the aircon on and the balloons were flying everywhere because the aircon blows them all over and I'm like, 'Oh god, this is death.'"

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.