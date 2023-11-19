Shetland star Ashley Jensen secretly marries Kenny Doughty after keeping relationship status private

Ashley Jensen, 54, married her long-term beau in a secret wedding ceremony six years after the tragic passing of her former husband, the MailOnline revealed.

The Shetland star, who made her debut as DI Ruth Calder in the BBC One drama earlier this month, tied the knot at an intimate ceremony with Kenny Doughty, 48, surrounded by their close friends and family.

The couple are understood to have wed at Priston Mill in August, an idyllic property in the Duchy of Cornwall's Newton Park Estate.

The romantic venue is described as having a "dream-like quality" thanks to restored ancient buildings and a captivating working Watermill making it "one of the most memorable wedding venues in Bath and North East Somerset".

According to the MailOnline, the bride donned a "stunning" off-white gown adorned with floral embroidery, teaming her bridal ensemble with bold platform sandals in a vibrant coral hue.

Kenny, who is best known for playing DS Aiden Healy in the ITV crime drama, Vera, is said to have worn a powder-blue suit and suede loafers.

While neither Kenny nor Ashley have publicly spoken about their relationship or how they met, speculation around their relationship started swirling after they were photographed holding hands in Bath in August 2021.

© Jamie Simpson Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder in Shetland

They were also snapped attending the Radio Times Covers Party together earlier this year, and Ashley was seen wearing a ring on her left hand during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show earlier this month.

© Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock Kenny Doughty and Ashley Jensen at The Radio Times Covers Party at Claridge's Hotel

It seems likely that Ashley and Kenny first crossed paths possible on the set of the BBC One drama, Love, Lies and Records, which first aired in 2017. As for keeping their relationship - and marriage - a secret, both actors were in previous marriages.

Ashley married fellow actor Terrence Beesley in 2007 and went on to welcome their son, Francis, who was born in 2009.

Terrence tragically took his own life in 2017 which left Ashley "shocked" and "unable to forget it" as she told a Avon Coroner's Court in 2018: "Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did."

Kenny was married to actor Caroline Carver from 2006 - 2017.