The hottest celebrity couples in the NFL: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Ciara and Russell Wilson, more

The NFL season never fails to bring excitement on and off the field – and it's not just the players who often find themselves making headlines.

Since the summer of 2023, Travis Kelce has seen his popularity rise after embarking on a relationship with superstar Taylor Swift, but she isn't the only famous singer romancing an NFL player.

From new relationships to long-term marriages, check out the hottest celebrity couples in the NFL below…

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift © MIKE KirschbaumrrEIGHTELEVENMEDI Travis revealed his plans to woo Taylor by making her a friendship bracelet with his number on last July. However, when that failed, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end invited her to a game, and they have been going strong ever since. In January 2024, Travis gave a rare insight into their relationship at a press conference ahead of the Chiefs' AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. "As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters," he said amid claims that Taylor is a distraction to his game. She cheered him on at 12 games before racing back from Japan to witness the Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl.

Ciara and Russell Wilson © Getty Images Singer Ciara has been married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson since July 6, 2016. They met in March 2015 at a basketball game in Wisconsin and Russell soon made a move, inviting Ciara on a dinner date. They made their relationship official at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 28, 2015, with Russell proposing less than a year later in March 2016 during a vacation in the Seychelles. They share three children, daughters Sienna, six, and Amora, who was born in December 2023, and son Win, three. Ciara also has a son, Future, from a previous relationship with rapper, Future.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo © Getty Images San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was first linked to former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo in 2019. They were set up by mutual friends, but Olivia was apprehensive at first. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same", she said on Instagram. "While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear. I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance." The couple now live together in a stunning $3.5 million home in Encino, California, and have been engaged since April 2023.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows © Getty Images Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts has a love story years in the making. The star is dating Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows, reportedly his on-and-off girlfriend since 2016. They keep their relationship out of the spotlight but made their public debut in January 2023 when Bry joined Jalen on the field to celebrate the Eagles' NFC Championship win. "I'm not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for," he told Essence last April. They met while they attended the University of Alabama. Jalen played for their Crimson Tide football team from 2016 to 2018, before he transferred to the University of Oklahoma ahead of his senior year in 2019, during which he played for the Oklahoma Sooners.