Christina Hendricks' upcoming wedding to fiancé George Bianchini will be far from nuptials with famous ex – what she said

Christina Hendricks has a new man, and a new wedding destination where the two will be officially branded husband and wife.

The actress, who currently stars in The Buccaneers, is gearing up for her wedding to her camera operator fiancé George Bianchini.

The Mad Men alum was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend from 2009 to 2019. The two tied the knot in longtime New York City Italian restaurant il Buco, for which the Good Girls star wore a Carolina Herrera dress.

Now, Christina is ready for new beginnings, and she and her soon-to-be hubby have their sights set on a fun new location for their upcoming nuptials: New Orleans!

Speaking with People, the bride-to-be said: "It will be very festive, because we love New Orleans," adding: "I've gone there for years throughout my life, and I just think it's one of the greatest American cities."

She continued: "I love that it has its own cuisine, architecture, music and spirit," and noted: "It's just a very vibrant and sexy city," making for a fun-filled wedding weekend no doubt.

Love for New Orleans is of course not the only thing the two have in common, and further gushing about her fiancé, Christina said he makes her feel like "a million bucks," plus they "always want to do the same things."

She went on: "We love the same kind of places, the same food, the same music, the same sense of humor," and endearingly added: "He just keeps me smiling, and he always tells me that I can do whatever I set my heart to and that he believes in me."

© Getty The couple started dating in 2020

Christina also confessed that while she finds love "terrifying," and "really really scary," it's exactly why she never wanted to let go of George.

"I didn't want to be apart from him. I realized that as those days were building up, I still wanted to be with him every single day, that I felt safe and loved, and it felt just right to me," she said.

© Instagram Christina and George have yet to reveal when they'll be tying the knot

The pair proposed to each other in March of this year after first starting dating in 2020, and of the unique proposal, Christina said: "There's so much pressure on men to do some grand gesture, and they don't know what's right or what's wrong."

She further explained: "So we read some articles about people proposing to each other, and we said, 'Why don't we do that?' He went first, and then five or six days later, I did mine. They were both sweet and simple. We both said, 'Please don't shoot something out of a rocket. Don't get an airplane involved.'"

